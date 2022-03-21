"So cool to race with buddies again" - Ross Chastain on finishing 2nd at NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Ross Chastain was elated after his second-place finish at the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 yesterday. The finish to the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway came down to Chastain fighting with Kurt Busch for the runners up spot.

The Trackhouse Racing Team driver did not have a straightforward race until the end. The 29-year-old praised the Next Gen car for surviving a big hit when he blew a tire and lost the lead in the race.

He also seemed to cherish the battle with William Byron. Chastain described the feelings inside his helmet afterwards, and said:

“That’s the fight, that’s the fight in Trackhouse. This Gen 7 car to take a lick like that, blow a tire out of nowhere leading. Just cruising, blow a right rear, slam the wall, I thought our day was over. Our guys went underneath the car, got the tow closer and we got the balance back where I could drive it and this Advent Health Chevy was fast. I mean we were fighting with William (Byron) there at the beginning. So cool to race with buddies again. I only have a few, but the last two weeks I’ve been able to race with buddies."

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 marked Chastain's second consecutive P2 finish in the NASCAR Cup Series. He also raced for the Camping World Truck Series in Atlanta but failed to finish the race.

Cody Heim wins maiden NASCAR Truck Series race in Atlanta

19-year-old NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Cody Heim clinched his maiden victory at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He drove his No. 51 Toyota Tundra into Victory Lane for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The young driver was visibly elated after the race on his home track. Heim could be one of the drivers to keep an eye out for as he progresses through his stock car racing career.

Edited by Adam Dickson