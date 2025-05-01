“So far this looks amazing”: Fans react as NASCAR pull the curtain from extended footage of upcoming game

NASCAR fans shared their excitement after the upcoming NASCAR 25 video game's newly released footage.

The 4-minute-long video showed detailed race-day scenes, improved graphics, and more focus on race-day experiences. Director of development and production, John Schneider, also shared that the game will feature everything from the driver's perspective.

"In [NASCAR25 Game], every detail of the race-day experience has been meticulously crafted," NASCAR wrote on X.

NASCAR '25 is being developed by Monster Games, the same team that made the NASCAR Heat games and the fan-favorite Dirt to Daytona. The game is expected to launch this fall but the official date has not been announced yet.

Fans on social media shared their reactions.

"Damn so far this looks amazing," a fan wrote.

"Just tell us when it’s dropping," another fan commented.

"Soo excitin to see every detail crafted like that :) cant wait to playy," yet another wrote.

Most fans were excited for the release, while some were not impressed enough.

"All this work just to have it seem unrealistic when the next gen models full throttle at a super speedway or racing multiple lanes on short tracks," one fan wrote.

"Looking quite solid this time around, still holding out for that full Eutechynx/Ignition style paint booth to go along," another user wrote.

The upcoming game will be the first NASCAR Next Gen game to be developed on Unreal Engine. It will also include interactions with the crew chiefs and spotters. A soundtrack shaped by fan suggestions is also expected to be part of the game.

'American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans' trailer released

The full trailer for "American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans" was also released on Tuesday, May 1. The upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie will feature how NASCAR took the Chevrolet Camaro to compete in the famous 24-hour race in Le Mans, France.

Hendrick Motorsports' (HMS) vice chairman Jeff Gordon is one of the executive producers of the film. NASCAR teamed up with HMS and drivers Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller to turn the regular stock car that completed 285 laps on the 8.4-mile circuit in 2023. The No. 24 HMS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ran as high as 27th and finished 39th in the 62-car field.

The documentary will be available for streaming on June 12.

Meanwhile, Prime Video is also set to release the "Earnhardt" docuseries this month. The first two episodes of the 4-part series that focuses on seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt's career will be available on May 22.

The streaming platform will air its first NASCAR Cup Series race on Memorial Day weekend and release the rest of the episodes the following week on May 29.

