"So this is how Jimmie Johnson returns to Hendrick" - NASCAR fans react to latest Kyle Larson news

Hendrick Motorsports' vice-chairman Jeff Gordon has officially confirmed that Kyle Larson will be behind the wheel at this year’s Indianapolis 500 (Indy 500), to be held on May 29. This comes after Rick Hendrick, the owner of the team, had initially barred his drivers from competing in any non-NASCAR race due to safety measures.

Motorsport journalist Adam Stern's tweet confirmed the news, stating:

“@JeffGordonWeb says that @TeamHendrick is open to letting @KyleLarsonRacin race in the Indy 500, and Rick Hendrick added that he and Gordon are also eyeing other series to potentially enter Hendrick Motorsports into in the future on top of @NASCAR.”

Adam Stern @A_S12



: sportsbusinessjournal.com/Journal/Issues… @JeffGordonWeb says that @TeamHendrick is open to letting @KyleLarsonRacin race in the Indy 500, and Rick Hendrick added that he and Gordon are also eyeing other series to potentially enter Hendrick Motorsports into in the future on top of @NASCAR .@JeffGordonWeb says that @TeamHendrick is open to letting @KyleLarsonRacin race in the Indy 500, and Rick Hendrick added that he and Gordon are also eyeing other series to potentially enter Hendrick Motorsports into in the future on top of @NASCAR.👉: sportsbusinessjournal.com/Journal/Issues… https://t.co/WxrJcPOr5H

When Larson joined the team in 2020, he tried to persuade Hendrick to let him participate in non-NASCAR races. Following his outstanding performances and his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship win, the team owner seems to have finally changed his mind.

Fans were impressed with the news from the Hendrick Motorsport vice-chairman, with one replying to the tweet, writing:

“That sounds very interesting, and hopefully Rick Hendrick gets into the Indycar business and also get Jimmie Johnson back in Indy with Hendrick.”

Jimmie Johnson is a retired NASCAR driver currently plying his trade full-time at IndyCar. While in NASCAR, he drove the Chevrolet #48 for Hendrick Motorsports, making history after clinching seven Cup Series championships. In 2021, rumors had it he was going to make his return to NASCAR, but with his new commitment to IndyCar, his comeback is not likely to happen soon.

Kyle Larson's relationship with Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson has been competing in NASCAR for Hendrick Motorsports, with the relationship between the two generally termed as a good one. Having won over 250 events in various vehicle styles and a variety of authorized bodies, Rick Hendrick called Larson indisputably one of the most talented race car drivers in the world.

After losing his previous drive for Chip Ganassi Racing following his use of a racial slur during an iRacing event, Larson was signed by the team in October 2020. The 29-year-old was given the #5 car which is associated with Hendrick’s family as the team owner's son used to compete with it. Larson had a very fruitful season in 2021 with 10 wins and a NASCAR Cup Series championship win.

Edited by Anurag C