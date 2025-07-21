“So much for the booth role”: Fans react as HMS makes major Kyle Larson announcement

Kyle Larson is set to compete in the Xfinity Series before he defends his crown jewel victory at Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Fans have reacted to Larson relinquishing his role in the booth for experiencing the track before the Cup Series event.Larson had clinched his first Brickyard 400 victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21, 2024. The driver of the #5 in the Cup Series surged to the front of the pack towards the end of the race and held off the field in a dramatic finish during overtime. This extended Hendrick Motorsports' record at the track, with him providing the team's 11th victory.In the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis, Larson will be behind the wheel of the #17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, which has been known to field part-time in the Xfinity Series. The Californian has had success with this car before, notably winning the Circuit of the Americas race in 2024 and Bristol in 2025.Hendrick Motorsports announced the news on X, resulting in fans reacting to him doubling up for the crown jewel event.&quot;The reigning Brickyard winner is doubling up! @KyleLarsonRacin will run the Xfinity race this Saturday in the No. 17 @HendrickCars Chevy.&quot;One of the fans said:&quot;So much for the booth role&quot;Another said:&quot;Bro was supposed to be in the booth lol&quot;Meanwhile one penned, &quot;I was really excited to see him in the booth&quot;One acknowledged Kyle Larson's prowess at the track:&quot;Why practice at a track he already is great at? To waste others’ improving efforts.&quot;Larson has three wins in the Cup Series (Miami, Bristol, and Kansas) this season, tying him with Shane van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell for the second most wins in 2025, behind only Denny Hamlin (four).Despite a mid-season lull with challenging finishes, Larson is still a playoff lock due to his early season victories, and he proved he could consistently provide top-ten finishes while remaining high in the Cup Series standings.Kyle Larson shared lukewarm review for Goodyear's Dover-exclusive tiresKyle Larson delivered a lukewarm review of Goodyear’s new Dover-exclusive tire compound after finishing fourth in the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Designed specifically for the high-banked, one-mile concrete track and meant to handle the hotter July weather, the tires (codes D-5240 for the left and D-5260 for the right) were intended to improve tire performance and increase variation between cars during the race.“I didn’t notice a single difference today,” he said to Frontstretch.“So I thought the style of how you kind manage to run and lap times and all that were very similar. So I didn't feel any different,” Larson added.When asked if the late-race “rubber reset”, caused by rain and a red flag, changed the dynamics, Kyle Larson maintained that the car’s balance was what he expected and reiterated there was little impact from the new tire.