"So proud of this guy" - Jordan Fish celebrates Denny Hamlin’s dream realized with 23XI's Airspeed premiere

Denny Hamlin's fiancee Jordan Fish shared a proud moment on social media as the 23XI Racing Team unveiled their new headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina- a NASCAR team Hamlin co-owns with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The 23Xi organization is set to showcase its new home called Airspeed for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, which is located near Charlotte, North Carolina.

In a recent post, Jordan Fish fiancee of three-time Daytona 500 winner penned down a message on her Instagram handle for Hamlin, stating:

"So proud of this guy right here and his vision for @23xiracing a true dream come true to life!!! Welcome to Airspeed!"

23XI Racing currently fields two full-time Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick driving the #23 and #45 Toyotas, respectively. They also field #50 Camry part-time driven by Kamui Kobayashi and Corey Heim. 23XI is currently in its fourth full season operating in the Cup Series.

The Toyota team has six wins to their name, the most recent coming in the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway through the hands of Tyler Reddick. Hamlin is also a full-time Cup Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing piloting the #11 Toyota Camry.

Denny Hamlin takes a breather after the unveiling of 23XI Racing's brand-new facility

Denny Hamlin and the 23XI Racing team recently showed off the exemplary work done by unveiling the 114,000-square-foot facility, named Airspeed, near Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 43-year-old took inspiration from places like Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Hendrick Motorsports in laying out the floor plan. According to the racer.com, Hamlin even visited shops of NTT IndyCar teams when they were in Indianapolis last year.

In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Florida native said:

"It's very gratifying and I can almost take a breath now. We have been talking every offseason, right? "What’s the update? What're you doing now? Oh, I am picking out the countertop!" I am done. I am done with this place and all the little touches."

"Now, I can take a breath. And let these guys work, continue to get better, focus on my driving...and do whatever I wanna do," Hamlin added.

The #11 Toyota driver currently sits at P3 in the overall Cup Series standings after 13 races in the 2024 regular season. He has a total of three wins so far, with five top-fives and six top-tens.