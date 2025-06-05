“So stoked”: Connor Zilisch and Trackhouse Racing make major Cup Series announcement

Connor Zilisch will once again get back behind the wheel of the Red Bull-sponsored No. 87 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving for Trackhouse Racing. The star Xfinity driver will aim to build more experience behind the Next-Gen car as he gears up for two more races in the premier division.

Zilisch drives full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, a team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller. In his rookie season with one of the strongest Xfinity teams, the 18-year-old has already amassed two victories and eight top-10 finishes in just 17 starts. Apart from that, the young driver has made two Cup Series starts for Trackhouse Racing, where he serves as the development driver.

In light of his promising skills in his last two outings with the Cup team, the Justin Marks-owned organization recently shared a major update about adding him in two more races, one at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the other at Watkins Glen International. The team's official social media handle on X wrote:

"NEWS: We're adding Atlanta and Watkins Glen to @ConnorZilisch's Cup Series schedule. He'll drive the No. 87 @redbull Chevy again at both races this summer."

In response to this, Connor Zilisch, backed by Red Bull, the famed energy drink, shared his reaction on X and wrote:

"So stoked. Two awesome tracks I get to experience in the cup car with @redbull !!

Connor Zilisch @@ConnorZilisch So stoked. Two awesome tracks I get to experience in the cup car with @redbull !!

Coming from a background of road course racing and SportsCar, Connor Zilisch made headlines when he won his debut race with JRM last year in Watkins Glen. Keeping in mind his future prospects of running in the Cup Series, Trackhouse made Zilisch's Next-Gen debut in COTA earlier this year, where he was among the frontrunners until he had an unfortunate collision with teammate Daniel Suarez. This was followed by another eventful race at the Coca-Cola 600 race where he had a decent night, finishing 23rd.

Connor Zilisch elated after racing alongside 'one of his heroes' in Charlotte

Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing's development driver, shared his candid thoughts after racing alongside NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson. The No. 87 Chevy driver made his second Cup appearance in the same race where the seven-time NASCAR champion made his 700th start.

Soon after the crown jewel race, Zilisch shared a photo alongside Johnson and wrote:

"Got to race alongside one of my heroes growing up yesterday which was awesome. Had to ask for a pic😆 Congrats on 700 @JimmieJohnson 👊🏼 23rd for our @redbull team. Decent night. Got damage early on in a wreck and was never the same after that. Still such a cool experience!"

Currently, Connor Zilisch stands P5 in the overall Xfinity points standings, with one triumph and two runner-up finishes in 13 starts this season. The No. 88 team will return to action for the international points race in Mexico City on June 14.

