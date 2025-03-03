“So TJ took the good cool suit”: Brett Griffin pokes fun at Brad Keselowski’s spotter amid RFK driver’s medical treatment

Veteran NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin took a jab at TJ Majors after Brad Keselowski's cool suit stopped working during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Ad

The No. 6 RFK Racing Ford driver pushed through the intense heat to finish in 15th place. After the road course race, Keselowski was taken to the infield care center, where he received IV fluids. Griffin later shared a picture of Keselowski on a stretcher and called out his spotter, TJ Majors, for taking the 'good cool suit' from him on X.

"So TJ took the good cool suit and left Brad with the bad one? Got it." Griffin wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

RFK Racing confirmed that Keselowski, who got overheated and needed medical help for dehydration, was feeling better.

"After his cool suit failed during today’s race, @keselowski went to the infield care center to get some IV fluids. Can confirm he is feeling much better now👍🏻," RKF Racing wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell won his second NASCAR Cup race in a row after his Atlanta victory last month. He held off William Byron after passing Kyle Busch late in the race to win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

"Best road course racer in cup" - Brad Keselowski on Chris Buescher's P7 finish at COTA

(L-R)Brad Keselowski, Ryan Preece, and Chris Buescher walk the track before practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray- Source: Imagn

RFK Racing driver and owner Brad Keselowski recently called his teammate, Chris Buescher, the best road course driver in NASCAR.

Ad

"The way I see it- Best road course racer in cup," Brad Keselowski wrote as he retweeted a post from Buescher on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Buescher finished in seventh place last Sunday at Circuit of the Americas and has been very consistent on road courses, with 13 top-10s in the last 16 road course races since 2022. After the race, he admitted that the Mustang still needs a few more changes to give it the edge and help them come out on top of the pile at COTA, but he was confident of a win at other road courses.

Ad

"I just feel like we are not quite competitive enough to win here at COTA. We have been very close at all of the other road courses — we feel like we have a chance to win at the others. We need to make a couple more tweaks to our Mustang here at this place. A good showing for this new course. We stayed out of the melee, for the most part, and I am proud of everyone on this Fastenal team," Buescher said [via Speedway Digest].

Ad

Brad Keselowski joined RFK Racing as a driver and owner in 2022 after leaving Team Penske. He broke a 110-race winless streak at Darlington in 2024 and finished the Cup Series season in 13th place. He was eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 16.

RFK Racing expanded its Cup Series lineup and added a third full-time car for the 2025 NASCAR season last year. Ryan Preece debuted for the team at Daytona in the No. 60 Ford Mustang and was placed 33rd at COTA last Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback