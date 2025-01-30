“So unbelievable and so sad”: Danica Patrick reacts to tragic plane and helicopter crash in Washington 

Danica Patrick, known for her achievements in motorsports and her role as a Sky F1 pundit, took to social media after learning about the tragic midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. Patrick, who was in the area at the time, shared her reaction, expressing sorrow over the devastating accident.

As per her tweet, Patrick heard the news while on her way back from a MAHA alliance party. The MAHA Alliance, which stands for Make America Healthy Again, is a political movement that came from the partnership between Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"I am in DC and just left the @MAHAalliance party and heard about the plane crash here. So unbelievable and so sad. Prayers for those families affected," Danica Patrick tweeted.

The accident occurred on January 29, 2025, when American Airlines Flight 5342, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700, was approaching Reagan National Airport. The aircraft had departed from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members.

At the same time, a US Army Black Hawk helicopter from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was conducting a training flight in the area. The helicopter had three soldiers on board.

The two aircraft collided midair, causing both to crash into the Potomac River. The regional jet broke apart upon impact with the water. No survivors have been found as of the latest reports, and the water temperature, at 35°F, presents a significant challenge for rescue operations.

As per CNN, authorities launched a large-scale search and rescue operation involving multiple agencies. The FBI, Coast Guard, local fire departments, and dive teams are working at the crash site. Reagan National Airport temporarily suspended all takeoffs and landings.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is monitoring developments from the Federal Aviation Administration headquarters. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation alongside the FAA.

“My Life Changes in Ways I Didn’t Expect” - Danica Patrick on Life After Racing

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Danica Patrick addressed speculation about her post-racing career. She stepped away from professional racing in 2018 after competing in the Indianapolis 500.

"I’m sure I’ll be around racetracks, but how often, I don’t know. I really don’t. At this point in time, there really isn’t a plan for that, but I really didn’t plan for this all that long ago, either. So, as I always say to people, my life changes in ways I didn’t expect every couple of years. Who knows where I’ll be in a couple of years?" Danica Patrick said.

After retiring from racing in 2018, Patrick became a Formula 1 commentator for Sky Sports. More recently, she has been involved in politics, supporting Trump’s MAHA initiative, such as backing Tulsi Gabbard for National Intelligence Director, and backing his decision to reduce Dr. Anthony Fauci’s security detail.

