Full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan was one of the several well-known names to participate in the Superstar Racing Experience Series' season opener on Thursday. Kicking off the 2023 series season, the first race of the late model racing series took place at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut.

The field was dotted with drivers from all sorts of experience levels, with Deegan from the Truck Series, Denny Hamlin from the Cup Series, and former drivers including Ryan Newman. Hailie Deegan finished in a respectable P5 position in a race that was shortened by rain showers and thunderstorms in the vicinity of the track. Deegan was one driver who seemed content with her performance on the track.

Elaborating on what the Temecula, California native felt was a tougher-to-beat field in the late model series this year, Hailie Deegan said to frontstretch.com:

"At this point, you got the top guys, literally from the top series in America for racing, some of the best drivers in America that are racing this year so it definitely got a lot harder than I first started."

She further elaborated on what her strategy was as she drove past several of her competitors in the 58-lap long race:

"There were multiple times we were three wide and I was like 'I'm not taking the responsibility for being the one who checks up and just junk all three of us because that's just pointless.' Let's go out there, let's have good cars for the main (race). We're all in, it's not like we are trying to race our way in."

Hailie Deegan looks for the bigger picture during the SRX race at Stafford

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan was especially cautious as the Superstar Racing Experience late-model series kicked off this weekend on Thursday night. After finishing in P5 in a star-studded event, the #13 Ford F150 driver elaborated on her strategy after the race.

She told frontstretch.com:

"I was like 'I'm just going to keep my stuff clean' and it's inevitable I should be able to drive through the field. I was pretty happy with how our overall setup was, we were able to finish fifth and have a successful day."

Watch the Temecula, California native take on Pocono Raceway this weekend as the series prepares for the CRC Brakleen 150.

