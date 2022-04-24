"Some days are better than others. Some days are worse than others" - Austin Cindric reflects on his rookie NASCAR season so far

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric started his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season with the iconic Daytona 500 win. Despite winning the season opener, the 23-year-old has recorded only one top-10 so far, making his season full of highs and lows.

Speaking about his rookie NASCAR Cup Series during an interaction with the media, Cindric said:

“Some days are better than others. Some days are worse than others. I think it’s just a process and in some ways it’s nice with the new car because there are a lot of very humanizing days for a lot of different drivers in the field.”

He continued, saying:

“Everyone is having highs and lows, and that’s why I feel like the points are still really close. That’s why we’re having new winners every weekend. It’s challenging, for sure. It’s just about minimizing those bad days and learning from them and applying them to make the next day better.”

The next NASCAR event, the GEICO 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway, will be the third event in the first 10 to be held on a Superspeedway. Now, teams are also familiar with these types of tracks since the debut of the Next Gen cars.

Teams and drivers are still learning the performance of the Next Gen cars. This is why eight different winners have produced the first of the nine races thus far.

“This guy is expecting to be in the hunt for this championship”: Austin Cindric on Martin Truex Jr.

Austin Cindric feels that 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is expected to be in the hunt for this year's Cup Series. He went on to say that Truex came close to winning the 2021 Cup Series and from a few bad days left him behind in the race to win the championship. Cindric said:

“Some days you’ll be back racing for 20th with Martin Truex Jr. This guy is a Cup champion. This guy is expecting to be in the hunt for this championship. He came really, really close to winning the championship last year and they have bad days because everyone is learning.”

As NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway, the driver of the #2 Ford Mustang will look to continue his great performance at the venue when the green flag drops on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

