“Some people just don’t handle it”: Joey Logano gets real about ‘ridiculous’ pressure of being a NASCAR driver

Joey Logano has been driving in the NASCAR Cup Series for over 15 years now, so he knows how hard it is to win races at the premier level. It's safe to say that the playoffs are just a concentrated version.

Well, drivers are often heard saying that they thrive under pressure. Logano revealed the reality of that statement. The pressure to succeed comes from everybody, teams, fans, and above all, sponsors.

Reflecting on the same, the three-time Cup Series champion said (via The Athletic):

“Everyone is going to say they love pressure, because that’s the thing you tell a reporter to make it sound good. But the truth is, it’s hard. There’s a ridiculous amount of pressure from everybody — fans, sponsors, yourself. Some people just don’t handle it.”

“I’ve learned you can’t hide from it, you can’t run from it. You have to find a way to manage it,” the driver added.

Joey Logano now has a shot at his second consecutive championship title. Team Penske has been the undefeated champions since 2022, and with all three drivers in the playoff rumble this year, chances for yet another Penske sweep are pretty solid.

“At most tracks, I’m probably not the fastest, but I can be close enough to capitalize when people make mistakes. That’s been our strength,” Logano told The Athletic.

Next up for Joey Logano is the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Scheduled for Sunday, August 31, the 367-lap event marks the inaugural race of the 2025 playoffs. Fans can watch the race live on USA (6 p.m. ET) or listen to exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“You have to learn to love it”- Joey Logano sends a clear message to his fellow Cup drivers ahead of the 2025 playoffs

Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, knows that the playoffs are essentially a gamble. The way things are, a championship-caliber driver could get ousted right in the opening round, while an underdog could leave Phoenix with the last laugh.

Last year, Logano had the worst average finish in the regular season as a champion in NASCAR’s 76 years of operation. Things did work out for him (despite finishing the regular season 15th), but the Middletown, Connecticut, native thinks that the playoffs aren’t “exciting”.

“I love it. I know people say, 'Oh, it's because it works for you.' I know. Sure. But I do think it's very exciting,” he said in a statement.

“So as a fan, you've got to love it, but as a competitor, you have to learn to love it because really cool things can happen,” Logano explained. “Really bad things can happen, too, but the fact that you have the opportunity to do something big is cool.”

All eyes are now on Darlington Raceway, one of NASCAR’s oldest and most unforgiving tracks. Logano has won once (2022), besides bagging five top fives and five top-10s in 23 starts at the historic egg-shaped oval.

