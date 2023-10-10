"Some things have gotten close": NASCAR analyst links Noah Gragson to Cup Series future with Stewart-Haas Racing

Following Noah Gragson's controversial exit from NASCAR in August, the Cup Series rookie is back in the driver market making waves in the silly season.

Gragson was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for liking an offensive meme and hence the rookie parted ways with Legacy Motor Club. In September, the governing body decided to reinstate the rookie driver, after he completed the mandated program.

Fox Sports Analyst Bob Pockrass was featured in a recent episode of Door, Bumper, Clear Podcast and spilled the beans about the future of the #10 Stewart Haas Racing Ford (SHR). Pockrass was confident about Aric Almirola not returning next season and named Noah Gragson as one of the likely candidates to take the seat.

"It's great question, it changes every week..." Pockrass said about the #10 Ford's future. "I will say it is not Aric Almirola, I feel pretty good about that. I think Noah Gragson is certainly a candidate for it. Sounds like he's talked to several teams over the last month. Sounds like some things have gotten close and then don't happen... He has become a candidate for that ride."

While Gragson has been actively pursuing a ride in the Cup Series, Pockrass noted many of the deals didn't go through due to lack of funding and teams bailing out. Similarly, the #10 Ford will also require significant funding in the absence of Aric Almirola, who brought with him Smithfield as the primary sponsor.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

A young driver of Noah Gragson's caliber does deserve a second chance in the NASCAR top series but his disappointing rookie Cup season up until August will leave some question marks.

Bob Pockrass also added that there is a "mixture of thoughts" on Gragson's future in the garage. He reckons there is a split opinion if he should rejoin the Cup Series or step down to the Xfinity Series and rebuild his confidence.

If the 25-year-old does return to the Cup Series, driving for Tony Stewart at SHR will certainly give him the freedom to express himself and continue rebuilding his career.

Bubba Wallace's spotter predicts Noah Gragson's future in NASCAR

Freddie Kraft, Bubba Wallace's spotter, and co-host of the Door, Bumper, Clear Podcast, gave his opinion predicting Noah Gragson's future in the top series of NASCAR.

Kraft claimed that Gragson could be joining Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity program, which would allow him to compete for race wins and titles.

“I would put JGR a step ahead of Kaulig as far as just raw speed in the XFINITY series. He could win races at Kaulig for sure… But you know, like if you’re going to step in somewhere and then Kaulig, he was at Kaulig last year he ran out the Cup car part-time. So it’s a natural fit there,” he said.

“But he kind of, I think he controls some of the options there…”

There is plenty of intrigue and mystery surrounding Noah Gragson, with fans speculating if he will get a second chance like Kyle Larson and transform his career.