“Somebody should have told him to adjust his pants” - Bubba Wallace trolling Ryan Blaney on the internet sends NASCAR fans into splits 

Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney have their fair share of friendly social media banter with each other. The childhood friends are often seen poking fun at each other on social media which is a great source of entertainment for their fans.

The harmless banter continued during the NASCAR Awards Banquet. Ryan Blaney was seen wearing a tuxedo and looking sharp during the ceremony but his suit had a small problem that could be noticed by anyone from the crowd.

Bubba Wallace noticed that Blaney's pants were bunched up a little too high for his legs. Blaney's pants appeared to have bunched up when he sat down and gathered about his knees as if he just got up from his seat. Bubba Wallace took this opportunity to troll his best buddy which left fans in stitches.

After Wallace's tweet went viral, Blaney replied to Wallace's tweet.

"That’s fair.. That’s fair. Highly unfortunate situation right there."

While it was an unfortunate situation for Blaney, the annual banquet went on smoothly at the Music City Centre in Nashville, Tennessee. Drivers were honored, awards were given, and veteran drivers like Kevin Harvick were celebrated at the end-of-year banquet.

Bubba Wallace opens up about his emotions after Ryan Blaney's Championship

Bubba Wallace recently shared his thoughts regarding the 23XI Racing drivers' post-championship sentiments.

After Blaney won the Cup Series championship, Wallace reportedly chose to skip the after-party. Even after wrapping up his career-best season, Wallace was not feeling happy and was a little disappointed.

Wallace took to social media to express his emotions with a long post. He stated that he was feeling sad and depressed after seeing his best friend win.

“You would think your bud winning the championship would bring that joy and excitement back. Sadly it did not," Wallace wrote.

Blaney was made aware of Wallace's long social media post and reached out to his friend. Wallace stated (via News18):

“He called me a couple days later and I was like, ‘Man, I guess you winning the championship sent me into depression. Like congrats, but I don’t want to see that."

Wallace also claimed that Blaney immediately referred to a similar feeling and experience that he went through when Chase Elliott won his Championship. Wallace entered the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career in 2023 but was ultimately winless this season.