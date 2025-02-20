“Someone exits motorhome, shuts the door”: Jimmie Johnson shares last-minute firesuit scramble amid rain-delayed Daytona 500

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson recently shared a dramatic story about his firesuit from last Sunday during the Daytona 500. Legacy Motor Club reshared a post on X showing a clip of Jimmie Johnson talking about how he had to throw on a regular firesuit at the last minute during the race restart after the lengthy rain delay.

NASCAR officials had moved up the start time of the 67th running of the Great American Race on February 16 by an hour to avoid bad weather conditions. However, the race was interrupted by a lengthy rain delay not long after the drivers took the first green flag. The first of the two rain delays lasted more than three hours allowing drivers to get out of the car and get comfortable in their motorhomes. That is when the drama unfolded for Johnson.

"So the rain delay happens and I go in the motorhome, I change out of the Shaq firesuit, put on my street clothes, go outside. Someone exits the motorhome, shuts the door. I hear over the loudspeakers, 'Drivers to your cars', I was like 'Oh boy, I gotta go'. So I gotta open the door to get back in the bus and the door handle won't operate. My suit, shoes, everything is inside," the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club shared.

He then went on to explain how this mishap forced him to wear just a regular firesuit for the rest of the race and also got him delayed for the restart after the rain.

"So I hoof it into the garage area and pull out one of my just traditional Carvana firesuits and throw it on and that's what I wore. So nothing like a little drama to kind of freak you out. And once I got to the car, it delayed me, all the drivers are in their cars and the officials are like 'Where are you man, we're gonna start the cars'. 'Give me three minutes, I'll get buckled in'," Jimmie Johnson added.

Johnson eventually had a very good race and ended up on the podium after the grueling 500 miles of racing.

Jimmie Johnson shares his emotion on an incredible third-place finish at Daytona

With 83 Cup Series race wins and seven titles under his belt, Jimmie Johnson is one of the most successful drivers to ever compete in NASCAR. He also won the iconic Daytona 500 twice in his career, in 2006 and 2013. However, since returning to compete part-time in 2023 after a successful 20-year stint with Hendrick Motorsports, he has not had the same level of success.

Driving for his co-owned team Legacy Motor Club, Johnson could not manage a single top-10 finish in the 12 races between 2023 and 2024. Hence, a podium in NASCAR's most popular event was a welcome surprise for the former champion. It was also his best finish in the Daytona 500 since last winning it in 2013. After the race, Johnson shared his thoughts on Legacy Motor Club and what it meant for him to finish in the top three:

"I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner. It’s really opened up a different set of emotions. The pride that I have in this resolve and the pride I have in this company, knowing what we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on, I am so satisfied, so happy right now."

With the Daytona 500 behind him, Jimmie Johnson will now set his sights on preparing for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, another crown Jewel race in NASCAR's premier class. He will have to qualify as an open entry in the No. 84 Toyota to secure his spot on the starting grid.

