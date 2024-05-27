“Someone should be jailed” - Fans potshot NASCAR’s call to conclude Coke-600 

Fans did not respond well to NASCAR's decision to cut Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 short and announce it officially over without any postponement. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was deemed the winner of the 65th edition of the crown jewel event.

Rain brought the race to a halt on lap 249, following which drivers returned to their respective pit boxes for what would be the last time in the race. Around that time, Kyle Larson also returned from Indianapolis after finishing 18th in his Indy 500 debut.

However, Larson never got to take over his Chevy from Justin Allgaier, who was serving as his replacement, as officials announced Bell as the winner at 11:30 p.m. ET. The victory was Bell's second win of 2024 and the eighth of his Cup career. It was also his first win at the famed ROVAL.

The official X page of Charlotte Motor Speedway posted:

"Due to inclement weather, high humidity and the likelihood of resuming action after 1 a.m. with the track-drying process, the race has been declared official. Christopher Bell is the winner of the 65th Coca-Cola 600."

Several fans reacted to the news, with one demanding that someone should be jailed for the 'crime' that has been committed.

"This is the worst call nascar has made in a minute. Perhaps ever. This is borderline criminal. Someone should be jailed, I know people who have been jailed for lesser crimes. This was a crime," the fan said.

Another fan felt the humidity was not a good enough reason to call off a race midway. They said,

"Humidity are you kidding me right now,if I paid to come to the race I would be furious. You wait 2 hours to call it and the track is already dry. Am I missing something?"

Here are a few other comments on the post:

"Thousands of fans waited through the rain and in the stands for almost two hours why should they ever come back," a fan asked.

“"Because we are lazy and old, we don’t want to be up that late" fixed it for you,” another declared.

A fan suggested it would have been better to postpone the race and said,

"Would have rather seen this race postpone till tommorw , all the teams are local ..."

"Sigh…..could have run the rest tomorrow. 😩" one fan commented.

The next race on NASCAR's schedule is the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3. The race will air live at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 with updates on MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Charlotte Motor Speedway to be repaved for NASCAR's playoff race

According to an announcement made by the track officials on Sunday, the Charlotte ROVAL is expected to witness some major changes in its configuration before NASCAR hosts its post-seasonal race in October.

The straightaway between turns 5 and 6 will be stretched further. As a result, braking is likely to become more challenging as drivers exit the corners and re-enter the straightaway.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith revealed the reason behind the decision to revamp the 1.5-mile, quad-oval speedway.

"We were losing braking zones with the style and the way that the drivers figured out how to ascertain the ‘Roval’ layout,” Smith explained. “So we pushed out the apex of the frontstretch chicane, Turn 16. And then by extending and skipping that amazing blind right hander that you come up the hill in the infield on Turn 5, we’re skipping that straight into another right hander."

"It’s going to bring you into a hairpin turn and will take you back out on NASCAR Turn 1. So two really distinct braking zones that are going to really help some for the competition, for the overtaking opportunity," he added.

There will be additional changes in the frontstretch chicane right after the point where the pit road ends. As reported by NASCAR,

"Turn 16 will swing farther left toward pit road, setting up a 90-degree right turn, leading to a 90-degree left back to the front straightaway at Turn 17 and back to the start/finish line."

NASCAR will host two events at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October this year: the Xfinity Series race Drive for The Cure 250, and the Cup Series race named Bank of America ROVAL 400.