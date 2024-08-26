“Someone has to let it rip”: NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins remembers Robin Miller on the anniversary of his passing

In a recent X post, Super Late Model racer Tommy Joe Martins remembered the late Robin Miller. Miller, known as one of the leading journalists of his time, died exactly three years ago on August 25, 2021.

The racing fans knew Miller for his columns in The Indianapolis Star from 1968 to 2001. Besides that, the veteran sportscaster also wrote for Autoweek, Car and Driver, ESPN, and Speed. Even at 71, Miller was writing for RACER and reporting for the IndyCar Series on NBC Sports Network.

Tommy Joe Martins paid a heartfelt tribute to the late journalist by stating that he "let it rip" and said things others weren't willing to say.

"Who is the NASCAR equivalent of this man?" Martins wrote. "Biting journalism isn’t just entertaining it’s absolutely necessary in ANY sport. Someone has to let it rip and say the things others aren’t willing to say. RIP Robin."

Robin Miller started his career running errands for James Hurtubise, a former USAC Championship Car racer. From 1971 to 1978, Miller served as a freelance pit crew member for several race teams.

Miller turned to midget car racing in 1974 when he bought his first midget from the late Gary Bettenhausen, a two-time Turkey Night Grand Prix winner and a former Champ car driver. The Anderson, Indiana native ran USAC midgets from 1975 to 1983.

Miller reached the pinnacle of his racing career in 1980 when he qualified 5th in the "Hut 100", an annual dirt track race held at the Terre Haute Action Track back in the day. However, he quit racing about a decade later and resorted to full-time journalism.

Robin Miller once urged Roger Penske and Rick Hendrick to let Kyle Larson run the Indy 500

Robin Miller had always wanted Kyle Larson to run the prestigious Indianapolis 500. A report penned by Miller himself in 2021 and updated a few months ago by RACER revealed how the veteran journalist had sent a plea to Roger Penske, Rick Hendrick, and Chevrolet to get Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, a ride in an Indy car.

In his words,

"This is plea to Roger Penske, Rick Hendrick and Chevrolet: do whatever is necessary to put Kyle Larson in a competitive car for the 2022 Indianapolis 500."

"Larson is in the midst of one of the greatest seasons ever, having won five Cup races – including the $1 million All-Star race and Coke 600 – the Chili Bowl, the King’s Royal, the Prairie Dirt Nationals and last Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals," Miller added.

Robin Miller's dream came true when Larson wheeled the H1100, a joint venture between Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren in this year's Indianapolis 500. The Elk Grove native was well poised to deliver a top 5 finish but unfortunately, he suffered a pit road speeding penalty on lap 131 that put him a lap down. He finished 18th in his debut Indy 500 race.

