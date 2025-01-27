“Someone has to lose”: Clint Bowyer reacts after Kansas Chiefs’ result against Buffalo Bills

It's no secret that former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer is a superfan of the Kansas City Chiefs. During the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at the Arrowhead Stadium, Bowyer made a bold statement about his team advancing to the Super Bowl.

Bowyer, who boasts 10 wins in the Cup Series, predicted that the Bills had no chance of beating the Chiefs.

"I want to say I appreciate the @BuffaloBills and their fanbase. People know how to kickass and have fun doing it. However……someone has to lose! I’m afraid you’ve encountered a battle you just can’t win," Clint Bowyer posted on X.

While he made the statement at a time when the Kansas Chiefs had a comfortable lead over the Buffalo Bills in the game, he was confident about the Chiefs winning days before the game's scheduled start.

In an interview posted on X on Friday, January 24, Bowyer told FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass that there was no doubt in his mind that his team would win.

"You ask me that Bob as if you have questions and doubts in your mind. Don’t doubt Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. If that 15 jersey is on the field, put it in the bank, we’re going to the Super Bowl," Clint Bowyer told Pockrass.

Bowyer's prediction came true as the Chiefs held off the Bills with a score of 32-29 to advance to the Super Bowl LIX where they will face off with the Philadelphia Eagles. It is the Chiefs' fifth trip to the Super Bowl in six years, keeping their pursuit of becoming the first NFL team to win three consecutive championships alive.

Clint Bowyer was thrilled with Kansas City Chiefs win

The game between the Chiefs and the Bills lived up to its expectations. Clint Bowyer shared his excitement on social media after the game.

"Wow! What a game. WHAT a GAME!!!!! 3 peat in New Orleans, can it be?!? How bout them @Chiefs 💪💪" he wrote on X urging his team to win the championship third time in a row.

As predicted by Bowyer, Patrick Mahomes stepped up for his team. Kansas City took control early, building a 21-16 lead by halftime, thanks to Mahomes racking up 245 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns, setting the tone for the Chiefs’ offense.

Buffalo, however, refused to go down without a fight. In the third quarter, James Cook's daring leap into the end zone on fourth and goal brought the Bills back into the game. The back-and-forth battle continued as Mahomes responded with a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, followed by a successful two-point conversion.

Buffalo struck again through quarterback Josh Allen, who connected with Curtis Samuel for a crucial touchdown, tying the game late in the fourth quarter. But with the game on the line, the Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 35-yard field goal, giving Kansas City the edge. The Chiefs’ defense held strong on the Bills' final drive, sealing the win.

