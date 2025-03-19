“Someone must be messing with me”: Tyler Reddick comes clean on his real height which Wikipedia gets wrong

In a hilarious interaction on Jeff Gluck’s "12 Questions", Tyler Reddick was asked what people get wrong about him. The 23XI Racing driver replied it was his height on Wikipedia.

Reddick, the driver of the #45, has a standout start to the season with him starting the season at the Great American Race in 2025. Starting at 11th position, Reddick navigated through a chaotic final lap to finish second, showcasing his skill in tight spaces on the Superspeedway. He later won the pole position at Circuit of The Americas (CoTA) and finished the race in third spot. He is ranked third in the drivers' standings for the Cup Series with 159 points with two top-five finishes.

Jeff Gluck, the veteran NASCAR journalist on his segment for The Athletic, 12 questions, asked Reddick:

"What do people get wrong about you?"

Reddick replied:

"Wikipedia gets my height wrong, but only by (a few) inches, so I’ll let it slide. I’m 5-foot-5, but it says 5-foot-2. Someone must be messing with me."

Gluck mentioned that somebody can fix it on the crowd-sourced site:

"But somebody can just fix it. You don’t care that much?"

Reddick laughed and said:

"Clearly I care enough to mention it. Someone will just change it back."

Reddick’s claim to fame in NASCAR is marked by his impressive two back-to-back championships (2018, and 2019) in the Xfinity Series. He became the first driver to win consecutive titles with two different teams (with JR Motorsports in 2018 and Richard Childress Racing in 2019).

Tyler Reddick opens up about his Cup debut nightmare

Tyler Reddick reflected on his less-than-ideal NASCAR Cup Series debut at the 2019 Daytona 500. Driving the No. 31 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Reddick's first race was marred by an incident on pit road where he made contact with Jimmie Johnson. Reddick recounted how someone behind him failed to check up, causing him to lift his rear tires off the ground and slide into Johnson, resulting in a crash before his first green flag stop.

To NBC Sports' Dustin Long, he said:

"What stands out about it? Wrecking into Jimmie Johnson coming to pit road, that’s pretty much it."

"I remember coming to pit road and someone behind didn’t check up or didn’t mean to get down there behind us and did and ran me over, lifted my rear tires off the ground. Sliding into Jimmie, we crashed on pit road before we make our first green flag stop. Not how you want to start your Cup career," Tyler Reddick added.

Despite the rocky start to his Cup Series career, Reddick has come a long way. Now a star driver for 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, he has established himself as a competitive force.

