“Someone's going to take care of you”: Corey Heim warns Layne Riggs of serious repercussions amid feisty Truck race battle

Following a dramatic last-lap showdown, Corey Heim confronted Layne Riggs on pit road at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He warned his fellow NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor to take it easy or face serious repercussions.

On the final lap, Heim, driver of the #11 Tricon Garage Toyota, appeared to be forced into the outside by Riggs before spinning out from the lead off turn two. The incident got his rival loose, allowing Chandler Smith to capitalize and eventually take the checkered flag.

Corey Heim, who finished 17th after leading 162 of 255 laps from the pole position, went up to Layne Riggs after the race and said (via Toby Christie on X):

“Look in the mirror and figure out this is why no one likes you. You're racing like a f***ing idiot. Calm down, or someone's going to take care of you.”

While Heim finished outside the top 10 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Layne Riggs tied his season-best finish from Homestead-Miami Speedway in second. Chandler Smith, meanwhile, bagged his second win of the year following a first-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tyler Ankrum crossed the finish line in third, followed by Daniel Hemric and Grant Enfinger to complete the top five. Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch also joined the short track Truck Series race, but only managed a ninth-place finish.

Corey Heim driving the #11 Toyota Tundra at North Wilkesboro Speedway - Source: Getty

Despite losing the race to Chandler Smith, Corey Heim still leads the #38 Front Row Motorsports driver by 47 points. They will return to the track on May 23 for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Just disappointed”: Corey Heim reflects on race after losing the lead to FRM drivers on final lap

Corey Heim admitted to feeling disappointed after losing the lead on the final lap at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He pointed out that Layne Riggs, who had bumped Carson Hocevar on the final lap at Kansas Speedway last week, didn't deserve to win with such on-track antics.

When asked what he would say to Riggs, Heim replied (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

“Just why.”

“I mean more than anything he tried to do it to the #7 (Carson Hocevar) for the win, and he... mission accomplished for him, I guess this week,” he added.

The Toyota pilot may have lost to Chandler Smith, but he believed his rival deserved to win, not Riggs, saying:

“I don't know, just brutal [...] Obviously, the #38 (Chandler Smith) was the only other guy who was rightfully good. Felt like he probably deserved a win if anybody, not the #34 (Layne Riggs).”

“I got really loose into (turn) three. We struggled being loose on the short runs, and he had an opportunity to wreck me. So, just disappointed,” he concluded.

After 10 races, Heim has amassed three wins, six top-fives, and eight top-10s to lead the points standings. The wins came at Daytona International Speedway (opening race), Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway. Moreover, he has secured three pole positions (Homestead-Miami, Martinsville, North Wilkesboro).

