“Something’s on the line every week”: Chase Elliott delivers his take on NASCAR’s playoff system

Chase Elliott revealed what he loves about the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The Hendrick Motorsports ace is just one race from the 2025 playoffs, expected to kick off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31.As things stand, Elliott is in the playoffs alongside his HMS teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron. A former Cup Series champion, Elliott is vying for his second titular win. He most recently won at EchoPark Speedway, snapping a 44-race winless streak and making the postseason.The postseason comprises 10 races divided into three rounds (of three races each), ending with the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. Too much is on the line as of now, but that’s also one of the reasons why Chase Elliott is so fond of the sport.“For me, those last 10 are...they feel like the sport should feel to me,” Elliott said (0:27). “Like, this is what the sport in the Fall and the playoffs would feel like. It just makes it really easy to get up and get excited and get fired up and do your homework and everything else, because you know what's on the line.”“Something is on the line every week, and you're getting down to it. It's either go big and make it happen or don't,” he added, reflecting on the nature of the playoffs.Chase Elliott is one of the front-runners of the sport. He won NMPA’s Most Popular Driver Award in the Cup Series each year from 2018 to 2024, a title his legendary father, Bill Elliott, won 16 times.Fans can watch this weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway, scheduled for Saturday, August 23. Named the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the 400-lap race will be televised on Peacock (7:30 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Chase Elliott says Kyle Busch reached out following last week’s wreck at RichmondChase Elliott could have won his second Cup Series regular-season championship by winning last week’s race at Richmond Raceway. But his hopes were crushed by a wreck that was initiated by none other than Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy.As Elliott attempted to find his way through a crash on Lap 199 of the 400-lap event, Busch nicked his right rear, sending the latter right into the wall. As a result, Elliott received his first DNF of the season.Well, Elliott knew that Busch’s move wasn’t intentional. Still, Busch apologized to the Dawsonville native. Revealing the same, Elliott said,“Kyle did reach out to me. He apologized for what happened. I don’t have any differing opinion on it. I was never mad at him. I knew it was a mistake right when I saw it.”“It obviously killed our night and our regular-season championship hopes, kind of all at the same time. But I knew it was nothing that he (Busch) did on purpose,” he added.Unlike Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch has yet to log his maiden win of the 2025 season. He sits 148 points below the cut line, which means that he has to win to get into the playoffs. And Busch has just one race to do that.