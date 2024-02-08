“Sometimes change is good”: Sheldon Creed looking forward to 2024 Xfinity Series with his new team after ugly split with RCR last season

As he gears up for the 2024 campaign, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed recently reflected on his transition from Richard Childress Racing to Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2020 NASCAR Truck Series champion, Creed, had a tumultuous end to his stint with Richard Childress Racing. The Alpine, California native, who made his full-time Xfinity Series debut with RCR in 2021, came under the scrutiny of team owner Richard Childress in the closing stages of the previous season.

After clashes with teammate Austin Hill in the season's penultimate race in Martinsville, Creed was labeled a "stupid" driver by Childress. The former, on the other hand, made claims of favoritism within the RCR ranks, exacerbating the rift within the team.

The season came to an end, and Creed parted ways with Richard Childress Racing to join his team, Joe Gibbs Racing. In a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, the 26-year-old was queried if he is enjoying his new home. Creed responded:

"Yeah, I'm loving it. Sometimes change is good, right? I mean I'm not just changing the team, I'm changing the manufacturers and everything. I've been with the same group of guys for a long time."

Creed acknowledged the novelty of his current situation, highlighting the diverse array of experiences awaiting him at his new Xfinity Series team. He said:

"I think just a new style, a different flavor if you wanna say that, new guys, a new crew chief, different cars, different group of guys, it's all new. I think it'll be fun learning new things, different sim, different workout program, it's all different.

Sheldon Creed on "transition period" with Joe Gibbs Racing

Drawing parallels to starting afresh at a new school, Sheldon Creed likened the experience of joining the team to navigating uncharted territory. In the aforementioned interview, Creed said:

"It's been kind of like your first day at a new school. But I've been enjoying every minute of it, it's super organised, and we have fast race cars."

Despite the excitement surrounding his transition, Creed acknowledged the potential challenges inherent in acclimating to a new team and car. He added:

"I think I learned a lot last two years. I never stopped learning. So there could be a transition period there. Who knows, we could go and win one of the first two races. I'm sure there will be a little phase to get used to a different car."

Creed is set to drive the No. 18 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.