"Sometimes my dad needs a lil reminder": Brexton helps father Kyle Busch with racing advice in entertaining reel

A nine-year-old Brexton was seen imparting racing advice to his father and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in a recent Instagram reel. This happened as they watched the replay of last week’s exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

At one point, Busch wished that he had navigated his way through the field like his fellow contender, Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11. But Busch’s No. 8 Chevy got loose every time he braked while riding the bottom groove.

That’s exactly when Brexton dropped the words of wisdom: one shouldn’t brake as hard while running the bottom. The budding speedster said,

“You can't stab 'em. Stabbing makes you lose momentum and slide at the bottom. Either throw it in hard on the top on the cushion or don't grab the brakes on the bottom!”

He captioned the reel, saying,

“Sometimes my dad needs a lil reminder…”

Brexton’s advice made his dad smirk. However, the Richard Childress Racing driver knew better than just tossing it away. After all, his son bagged the Golden Driller trophy at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, a feat that very few achieve throughout their racing careers. Even his father, who currently holds the record for the most wins among the active Cup Series drivers, hasn’t been able to claim the prestigious award yet.

Kyle Busch will now prepare for his upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway, scheduled for February 16. The 67th running of the annual Daytona 500 will stream on FOX with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2:30 pm ET onwards.

Kyle Busch’s take on picking fights during the 2025 Cook Out Clash

Kyle Busch has been in countless fights before. His brawls with Kevin Harvick in 2011 (Martinsville), Brad Keselowski in 2013 (Charlotte), and reigning series champ Joey Logano in 2017 (Las Vegas) are all testimonials to his dare-devilish nature.

Well, the Las Vegas native has gotten softer, one might argue. The only time he got into a full-fledged fistfight last year was during the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. But even that fight wasn’t started by the 39-year-old.

Reflecting on the same ahead of the Clash at Bowman Gray, reporter Jenna Fryer asked whether Busch was expecting another on-track brawl given how challenging running the historic quarter mile is.

Busch’s response was quite hilarious. He said,

“We were already called into the NASCAR Hauler and given a list of who’s supposed to fight who.”

Busch is now laser-focused on winning his first race in over a year. Considering how similar every car is on the field and how competitive the sport has become over the past decade, rubbing will stay an integral part of racing. When the rubbing happens, altercations will follow, and as they do, fans will keep an eye out for Busch.

