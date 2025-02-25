"Sometimes it gets so dark": Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson confronts online hate after Daytona 500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife, Madyson Joye, took to Instagram to share an update about online hate. She received hateful messages online after Stenhouse Jr.'s on-track action against Joey Logano at the Daytona 500.

Madyson Joye shared a series of photos from her official Instagram account, providing a detailed take of what happened with her after the HYAK Motorsports driver's contact with the reigning Cup Series champion. Here's what she wrote about the unfortunate ordeal:

"My thoughts today, if you care: Social media can be so dark. I spent the week digesting some of the messages I got last Sunday (swipe to see just one of the fun ones). These messages and tweets and comments happen at the time. Sometimes I'm able to easily brush them off, and sometimes they stop me in my tracks. I don't share for pity or any need for validation or a response. I'm sharing because it's been on my mind all week."

"Not bebecause Ias bothered by it all week (of course I was mad at first, then I chose to let it go), but because it made me think of all the people out there who receive these kinds of messages too. Real mean messages. You don't have to be in the "spotlight" or married/related to someone in the spotlight, or even have a lot of followers to experience something like this," she added.

Stenhouse Jr. and Logano made contact after the Team Penske driver wanted to squeeze his Mustang between Ryan Blaney and the #47 driver to gain a place. However, Stenhouse Jr. closed the door on Logano, resulting in him swerving ahead of the #22 driver. A few moments later, Stenhouse Jr. was tagged by Logano's car and slammed against Blaney.

Blaney then lost control and hit Kyle Busch, while Logano turned and found himself amidst a host of cars, causing a huge mayhem. While it ended Logano's race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was able to continue, only to finish 18th.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shared his 'standpoint' on Daytona 500 contact with Joey Logano

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) leads Chase Elliott (9) during practice for the Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflected on his contact with Joey Logano during the 2025 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway. In an interview with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, the HYAK Motorsports driver described how the mayhem took place unintentionally.

"That’s where, from my standpoint, we were in the top lane. I was watching Joey in my mirror… I knew he was going to the middle, so I was waiting in the move to go with him. All that worked out. He, you know, lifted enough to, like—I was, you know, still in front of his front bumper, which was good. I thought kind of everything settled down,” he said.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was involved in another incident in the recently concluded Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. This was when he made contact with Chase Briscoe and hit Chase Elliott on the rebound, ruining Elliott's, Brad Keselowski's, and Corey LaJoie's race.

