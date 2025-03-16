Sometimes, you just need your wife’s eyes": Samantha throws a cheeky shade at her husband Kyle Busch in a playful IG update

Samantha Busch shared a hilarious video of her husband, Kyle Busch, struggling to find anything in the refrigerator without her assistance. The two-time NASCAR champion's wife, Samantha Busch, connects with an audience of over 250,000 followers through her passion for her family, fashion and advocacy work.

In the Instagram clip, uploaded by Samantha Busch, her husband Kyle Busch stood in front of an open fridge, unable to find what he was searching for. After a few moments of frustration, Mrs. Busch stepped in to instantly find the missing item right beside him. Her followers were quick to react with laughing smileys and shared their own relatable experiences.

Further adding to the humour, Samantha Busch captioned the post:

"Sometimes, you just need your wife’s eyes to find what’s right in front of you 😉😂"

Samantha Busch, a former model for Chevrolet, met the Richard Childress racing driver in 2007 at a NASCAR event. They began dating in 2008, got engaged in 2009, and married on December 31, 2010. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has grown into a family of four with their two children: 9-year-old Brexton Busch and 2-year-old Lennix Key Busch.

Samantha Busch reflects on Kyle Busch's first year at RCR: "It was a lot of change all at once."

In an interview for NASCAR in 2023, Samantha Busch shared her views on her husband, Kyle Busch's transition to RCR after 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). She suggested that the change was positive, with the support of the staff and crew in the new team playing a key role.

Kyle Busch spent the majority of his racing career with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he won two NASCAR cup championships (2015 & 2019) and 56 races driving the #18 Toyota. Busch left JGR in 2022 after the loss of his primary sponsor, M&M, which created uncertainties in his contract. This led to Busch's move to RCR and his return to Chevrolet.

Speaking on the move, Samantha said:

"It was a lot of change that happened all at once, but just kind of the relationships that've already been formed at RCR, there's just like a new spring in your step,i feel like. I wouldn't say that he's a relaxed person by any means but overall i think you know, it's been a very positive change."

Kyle Busch took three wins and a playoff berth in his first season with RCR. He remained competitive in 2024 and held the eighth position in the standings with 110 points and three top-10 finishes. His best result was at the Circuit of the Americas, where he led 42 laps and finished fifth.

