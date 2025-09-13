Kyle Busch has hinted at a big announcement by posting a cryptic statement that will be further revealed at 18:51 (ET) tomorrow. The particular time of 18:51 is symbolic, alluding to his legendary car number 18 and 51 in reference to a part of his life with Kyle Busch Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch's son, Brexton, has been fast emerging as a talented young driver. Brexton has won more than 30 races in different race cars and tracks and has become the champion in several races, such as Jr. Sprint and Beginner Bandit.

Kyle Busch's message is an appropriate fit with the theme of passing down the experience to Brexton, who has already built a solid racing pedigree as a third-generation Busch and who has the potential to reprise the family name in the world of motorsports. The RCR driver posted on X:

"Sometimes the old dawg’s gotta teach the new dawg some new tricks Announcement at 18:51 (ET) tomorrow."

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch Sometimes the old dawg’s gotta teach the new dawg some new tricks… Announcement at 18:51 (ET) tomorrow.

His son replied:

Brexton Busch @brextonbusch I already know all of your moves

Kyle Busch has endured a difficult season so far, failing to make the NASCAR playoffs for the second season running. He has eight top-10 finishes to his name through 28 races this season, and is still waiting for his first Cup Series win since 2023.

Kyle Busch delivers no-nonsense take on NASCAR's potential 3/3/4 playoff format

Kyle Busch shared his straightforward thoughts on the rumored 3/3/4 NASCAR playoff format, which would consist of two rounds of three races each, followed by a four-race championship finale.

Ahead of the Bristol Motor Speedway race, Busch emphasized that the specific playoff format doesn’t ultimately matter as long as everyone understands it going in. He expressed a pragmatic approach, saying drivers need to figure out the best way to exploit whatever system is in place to win the championship, highlighting adaptability and execution over format debates. He said via Frontstretch:

"I mean, I haven't been in the playoffs in a few years, so it'd be nice to get back to the playoffs and have a shot to race for something of that nature. But whatever it is, everybody knows what it is going in, and you just got to figure out your best way through the system in order to bring you home a championship." [01:03 onwards]

"It doesn't matter what system it is. Everybody wants to make such a big deal about what it is. If you know what is going in, exploit it the way you need to exploit it for yourself to make a championship. There you go," he added.

Busch also voiced a no-nonsense attitude toward the controversy and debates from fans and analysts, urging drivers and teams to focus on mastering the system they have rather than complaining about it.

