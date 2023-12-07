NASCAR track Sonoma Raceway is gearing up for a repave project and will receive a brand new asphalt surface prior to the Cup Series race scheduled for June 2024.

Sonoma Raceway, one of the few road courses to host a Cup Series race annually, has awarded the repave contract to Bay Cities Paving & Grading of Concord, California.

The repave project will encompass both layouts of the road course that have been pivotal in NASCAR events, as well as the drag strip located in the circuit's infield. This will be the second repave ahead of the 2024 season, first being the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Apart from the Cup Series, Sonoma Raceway has also played host to several other racing competitions such as IndyCar Series, NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, GT World Challenge and Ferrari.

Richard Petty reacts to Sonoma Raceway's repave project

NASCAR legend Richard Petty weighed in on the scheduled development of the Raceway through the raceway's official Instagram handle. Expressing his desire for a paved track during his racing days, he said:

"When I was around out here, I wish we had it paved where I could stay on the racetrack. So, that’ll stick better. It should make the racing a little bit more interesting. Because really, there’s really no rough places; there are just some tricky places that they’re not gonna change the race track at all, but they’ll stay exactly the same."

Meanwhile, Brian Flynn, executive vice president and general manager of the Raceway, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming improvements. He stated (via Jayski):

"Our racing surface is in use more than 300 days per year. While our headline event is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR weekend, our raceway is used by car clubs, automotive enthusiasts, corporate clients and manufacturers on a daily basis. It’s important that we continue to upgrade this first-class facility for everyone who comes to Sonoma Raceway."

"We’re thrilled to have our repaving project managed by a bay area company. This is part of our continuing effort to work within our community while producing world-class events that bring in guests from around the country and the world," he added.

On the other hand, senior vice president of operations and development, Speedway Motorsports, Steve Swift, emphasized the significance of the materials chosen for the repaving. He said via Tobychristie:

"The materials being used allow us to offer a track with a seasoned feel for the drivers. This means competition should be exciting right off the bat in 2024."

Regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. won this year's Toyota/Save Mart 350 race at the Sonoma Raceway.