  • "Sorry about my amazing husband": Samantha Busch praises Kyle Busch's resilience as a devoted family man through NASCAR struggles

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:58 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch with his wife Samantha Busch and children Brexton and Lennix at Pocono Raceway on Jul 22, 2023. Image: Imagn

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, has revealed that despite a rough stretch in his NASCAR Cup career, the Richard Childress Racing driver has stayed "an amazing father and husband." She said the family side of him has not wavered through the tough results.

Busch has not won a Cup Series race since his victory at World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2023. That gap has stretched into a long winless run over multiple seasons, the longest of his 20-year career.

On the same topic, Samantha shared a clip from a recent episode of Certified Oversharer on X and wrote:

"Sorry about my amazing husband 😘😉"
Samantha answered a fan question on the podcast about Busch bringing his track frustrations home. She said:

"For as hard as it's been for you on the track the last two years, I feel like you've been an amazing father and husband."

Busch replied and said he tries to set simple lessons for their son, Brexton, who started his racing career at age five in 2020 and won 48 different races last year.

"I appreciate that. I try. I mean, like we've been trying to teach Brexton, you're going to have a whole hell of a lot more days that you're going to lose than you're ever going to win, and you've got to figure out how to deal with the losses," Kyle Busch said.

Samantha is a lifestyle blogger and entrepreneur. She started the Certified Oversharer podcast in June this year.

"We worked hard for that" - Kyle Busch's wife Samantha explains family effort for son Brexton's success

Kyle Busch and Samantha, who have been married since December 2010, have two children: Brexton, born in 2015, and a daughter, Lennix Key, born in 2022. Brexton earned his first Bandolero Bandit win at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Cook Out Summer Shootout this season. The 10-year-old also won the 2025 Tulsa Shootout Junior Sprint Championship.

Samantha talked about feeling proud of Brexton and described his Tulsa win as a family effort, involving managing logistics and staying up late with their two-year-old, Lennix.

"I think seeing him win the Tulsa shootout this past year, that was a really proud moment because he worked so hard. And I feel like as a family we worked hard for that, and even Lennix," Samantha said during the same episode (24:45 onwards).
Meanwhile, Busch has eight races left to break his drought this season. He has multiple NASCAR Cup wins at Bristol, but the last of his eight victories at the short track came in 2019.

The night race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

