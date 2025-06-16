“Sorry you can’t accept that”: Rodney Childers slams NASCAR fan as he defends Shane van Gisbergen against harsh criticism

Rodney Childers didn’t hold back on social media after a NASCAR fan criticized him for supporting Shane van Gisbergen’s win in Mexico. The veteran crew chief, who hasn’t been on the pit box since parting ways with Spire Motorsports, responded directly to a fan who questioned his loyalty to the sport.

The exchange took place on X, where Childers stood by his former team members and defended van Gisbergen’s performance. The first tweet came from Childers himself. He praised van Gisbergen and the No. 88 team for their near-flawless execution in the Viva Mexico 250, writing:

“Absolute clinic by @shanevg97 and the 88 group today.. So proud of Steve, Foz, Taco, Greco and those guys.. 👊🏼”

The tweet was to congratulate, not only Shane van Gisbergen, but also the crew behind him, several of whom once worked under Childers. A NASCAR fan took issue with this, replying with:

"You cheering on what's killing the sport? Makes me see why you got fired by Spire. You are just content."

Rodney Childers didn't mince words. His comeback was blunt and clear:

“No, but half of that 88 team used to work for me for years.. and I’m extremely happy for them. Sorry you can’t accept that..”

Expand Tweet

Rodney Childers is a seasoned crew chief with a long list of accomplishments in the NASCAR Cup Series. He made it clear that his support for Shane van Gisbergen and the No. 88 team was a personal matter. Childers, who last worked as crew chief for the No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 with Spire Motorsports, remains respected in the garage even after stepping away.

His praise came for van Gisbergen, who put up a dominating performance with a 16.5-second win in Mexico. Despite a rain delay, mechanical issues across the field, and even his own illness, the New Zealander ran a near-flawless race. With this win, SVG secured a playoff spot, jumping from 33rd in the standings under NASCAR’s "win and you're in" playoff format.

“Certainly wish I knew”: Rodney Childers opens up about uncertain future in NASCAR

A fan recently inquired about Rodney Childers’ return to the pit box. Childers, who parted ways with Spire Motorsports after just nine races this season, is currently taking time away from the track. Though the split was mutual, it caught fans by surprise.

Rodney Childers had a simple response to a question on X inquiring if he’d be back at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

“Certainly wish I knew.. 🙏🏼🙏🏼

In an interview, he admitted how difficult the time off has been. Speaking via Yahoo Sports, Childers said:

“There’s been good days and bad days. Some are tough as hell, where I pull up to a red light with tears in my eyes, and then I come home some days, thankful as hell that I get to spend so much time as home, with my mom, and Katrina.”

Known for leading Kevin Harvick to a championship in 2014, Rodney Childers has one of the most successful resumes among active crew chiefs. He’s been seen at Cup Series garages this season, including North Wilkesboro, suggesting he hasn’t ruled out a return.

“I want to be here. I’m learning a lot about myself and what means the most to me, but I want to be in the Cup Series,” he added.

Denny Hamlin won the FireKeepers Casino 400. The 200-lap race was a double celebration for the NASCAR driver, since just a few days later, he also welcomed his third child with his fiancée.

