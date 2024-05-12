"Sorry I f**ked up": Tyler Reddick expresses regret to Chris Buscher after costly mistake at Darlington

With 10 to go at Darlington, Tyler Reddick made a big move in an attempt to take the lead from Chris Buescher. The 23XI driver pushed the RFK driver right up to the wall to pass him. But Reddick miscalculated and the move backfired.

As Reddick dived into the corner, pushing Buescher onto the wall, the #45 made contact with the #17, because of which Buescher's teammate Brad Keselowski in the #6 saw an opportunity and eventually seized it.

Keselowski ended up taking the lead and winning the race, ending his 110-race winless streak. But Buescher, who had a race win slip out of his hands for the second weekend in a row, was unhappy despite his teammate's win.

After the race, an angry Buescher charged towards Reddick and confronted him. The 23XI driver immediately switched to backfoot and accepted his mistake as he tried to convince the RFK driver that it was his fault.

"I am sorry I f**ked up. I f**ked up," Reddick told Buescher.

Reddick's apology seemingly calmed Buescher down a little bit. But as the #17 driver turned away to leave, he emphasized "this means more" to Reddick, pointing to the sticker he has on the #45 while Buescher doesn't on his #17.

"Need you to be better. We've raced each other just fine for so long," he added.

Chris Buescher had only begun to get over Kansas

Last week at Kansas, Chris Buescher lost the race to Kyle Larson in the most cruel way possible. The RFK Racing driver crossed the line very close to Larson and was deemed the winner at first. But later, it was found that it was Larson who was the winner as he crossed the line ahead of Buescher by 0.001 seconds.

Because of this, the win was taken from Buescher and this was what he couldn't shake off after the fact.

“I’ve watched (the replay). I’ve replayed it in my head no less than 100 times and that’s probably pretty conservative. I’ve got a list of things I would do different going back and I just need to be in that situation again," he said asper Motorsport.

He claimed that his weekend in Kansas, although he didn't win, was still better than the one he had in Michigan where he won the race. That was what Buescher relied on to get through "some of the bitterness" of his Kansas defeat.

However, this was before the race at Darlington. Considering the way he once again lost a race he could've easily won, Chris Buescher won't be forgetting the last two weekends in a hurry.