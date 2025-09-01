“Sorry for the language”: Shane Van Gisbergen loses his temper during difficult race at Darlington

Shane van Gisbergen, a NASCAR driver in his rookie season, vented his frustration with the race at Darlington. However, he immediately apologized for his language and continued racing.In the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, Shane Van Gisbergen went through a difficult race that saw him lose his temper not once but several times. At the very beginning of the competition, he was so irritated with the way his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet was going that he also vented to the crew that the car was &quot;unraceable,&quot; and that it was &quot;no drive&quot; and he &quot;can't turn.&quot;The team tried to diffuse the situation by saying the car will get better when the night comes, to which Van Gisbergen answered, showing his raw frustration yet hope for better performance later in the race:&quot;Yeah, I f*cking hope so. Sorry for the language.&quot;Steven Taranto reported on X:&quot;Full uncensored audio of Shane van Gisbergen cussing and then saying sorry for the language. SVG wound up 32nd so apparently the transition to nighttime didn't help anything.&quot;During the race, Van Gisbergen was fighting not only against the others but also with his car, and the team was trying to solve this unpleasant situation through their ongoing adjustments without much success. In fact, in the last stage, he went on a daring one-stop strategy which turned out to be a disaster when a caution incident happened at the worst time, causing him to be locked two laps down from the track and not being able to get back on track. In the end, he finished 32nd, which made his playoff campaign suffer a big blow; thus, he is now situated near the elimination cut-line with two races left in the Round of 16.Shane van Gisbergen gets real after Darlington’s missed opportunity puts playoff hopes on the lineThe Trackhouse Racing driver candidly expressed his frustration with the car's performance, noting that it was much worse than it had been the previous day, and despite the team's best efforts, they couldn't find the speed needed to compete effectively. Van Gisbergen admitted feeling &quot;helpless&quot; throughout the race, highlighting how the poor handling and speed loss severely affected his confidence and results.&quot;Whatever was different from yesterday's car was horrible. So yeah, they tried everything they could, but we couldn't make it better. And I couldn't find a way to make speed. I was losing most shi* inside the car. So it didn't feel like it. It's a shame because I had reasonable hopes we went good here in the spring and our cars are getting better. I felt helpless out there,&quot; Shane Van Gisbergen said [via Matt Weaver on X].Despite his struggles at Darlington, Van Gisbergen has been impressive in his rookie NASCAR season, winning four Cup races, all on road courses, and quickly establishing himself as a strong competitor.