"Soulmated so hard": Harrison Burton's fiancée reveals sweet FaceTime tradition the couple shares since high school

AM Racing driver Harrison Burton's fiancée, Jenna Petty, recently shared a story via her Instagram account. The story featured a screenshot of her call with Burton.

On Thursday, August 28, Jenna Petty uploaded a screenshot of her FaceTime calls with Burton. She also spoke about how it reminded her of their high school times and how they still continue the tradition. She captioned the story with:

"Soulmated so hard. We used to FaceTime in highschool,while we slept. Now on work trips when I don't want to be alone he'll still do it with me 🥺🙏"

Screenshot of Jenna Petty's Instagram story via @jennapetty_

According to Sports Rush, the pair has been dating since 2017 after they met via a mutual friend. The couple got engaged in 2024.

Jenna Petty is a semi-professional dancer and is a member of the dance production The Remix. Petty is also a brand ambassador for the dancewear company Jo and Jax and also has her own venture called the Powerhouse Brand, which is a clothing line.

Harrison Burton drives in the Xfinity Series and pilots the #25 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for AM Racing. He currently stands in 11th place in the drivers' championship with 603 points to his name.

Harrison Burton speaks about his learnings after getting 'fired' from Wood Brother's Racing

Harrison Burton recently spoke about being let go by Wood Brothers Racing last year. During the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2024, Burton got the team their 100th Cup Series win.

However, a few days prior, with 12 races to go, the team had announced that they were parting ways with the driver despite securing a spot in the playoffs. Speaking about the same, Burton reflected on his learning from the split. He said:

"By the time I won that race, I’d been let go a long time before then. All of a sudden, I learned a really good lesson, because after I got fired, I just raced my own way and started seeing results."

“I started running better and put a lot less pressure on myself to do things the way other people do. I just did it my way, and it ended up working out for those last few weeks. Qualifying really good, racing really well, winning a race. I learned a big lesson and I think it will help me for years as a race car driver,” he added.

After parting ways with Wood Brothers Racing, Josh Berry took over Burton's seat. Burton eventually secured a seat with AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Josh Berry so far has managed to secure a win for Wood Brothers Racing, while Harrison Burton is one spot away from getting into the top 10. He has also secured a spot in the All-Star race this season.

