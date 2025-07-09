Sources reveal NASCAR nears five-year deal for annual Bowman Gray race with major upgrades planned

NASCAR is reportedly close to finalizing a five-year deal to hold at least one national-series event a year at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium for the next five years. If this happens, it will mark an important expansion into the short-track tradition on the series schedule.

Ad

As confirmed by a report from the Winston-Salem Journal, the stock car racing would be contracted to host one national series race every year—whether it’s the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, or Truck Series—starting from the 2026 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the agreement between the sports official and Winston-Salem includes major stadium upgrades. The city council has approved a $1 million commitment to replace the outdated stadium scoreboard, with half the cost covered by the city and 10% from Winston-Salem State University’s football program.

NASCAR’s operating entity will cover the remaining 40% in exchange for at least one national race a year. However, it is unclear what series will race at Bowman Gray in the future.

Ad

Last month, Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said in an email:

“City management currently is working with NASCAR officials on drafting the agreement.”

Bowman Gray is a multi-purpose stadium that consists of a gridiron football field and a 0.250-mile paved oval short track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It hosted the Cup race from 1958 to 1971 before the sport modernized its schedule.

The 2025 Cook Out Clash, the season-opening exhibition event of the Cup Series, marked the first event at Bowman Gray since 1971. Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott secured a dominating victory on Bowman Gray’s return, leading 171 of the 200 laps.

Ad

NASCAR Clash set to return to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2026

NASCAR will host the 2026 Cook Out Clash at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1, marking the second consecutive year. The sanctioning body on Wednesday (July 9) announced that the historic quarter-mile oval will return to the 2026 edition of the season-opening Clash ahead of the Daytona 500.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expressing his feelings on the return of Bowman Gray as a host of The Clash, Joey Dennewitz, the sports' regional managing director, said:

"We wrote a new chapter in the storied history of motorsports at Bowman Gray Stadium with the Cook Out Clash this year. As NASCAR’s first weekly race track, we are proud to bring the 2026 Cook Out Clash back to the original home to grassroots racing. Thanks to the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University for their continued partnership at ‘The Madhouse.’"

Other than the Cook Out Clash dates and venue, the sports officials have not yet announced the schedule of the 2026 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.