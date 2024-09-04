“Speak redneck just for a minute”: NASCAR insider voices his complaint with recent Darlington race

NASCAR insider Brett Griffin recently criticized NBC's broadcast of the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway. He disagreed with the style of commentary during the Cook Out Southern 500.

Griffin has spent over two decades as a NASCAR spotter, working with top-tier drivers such as Clint Bowyer, Elliott Sadler, and Jeff Burton and contributing to their Cup race victories. Currently, Griffin spots for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. Outside of his on-track role, he co-hosts the popular "Door, Bumper, Clear" podcast with Dirty Mo Media.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Griffin criticized NASCAR commentator Leigh Diffey for his broadcast at Darlington's regular-season finale. Moreover, he also shed light on Darlington being this year's cut-off race instead of Daytona.

"I love South Carolina and I love Darlington and I was it was bothering me. I love Leigh Diffey. I love his broadcast, but he kept saying, 'Daaalington' and I'm like, it's f**king Darlington. It's D-A-R, Dar-ling-ton. Speak redneck for just a minute, Leigh."

"This race was everything you would want in a race. I mean, it had everything you could possibly want. So, should it be the cut off race over Daytona? I would vote yes, because it was a real race. It had a real race feeling."

Following Griffin's verdict, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft also shared his opinion on Darlington's cut-off status. He believes that the only reason this year's Southern 500 was interesting is because of Carson Hocevar's on-track incident, where he spun off during stage 3 and brought out the caution flag.

Diffey is a commentator for NBC Sports and is widely known for his work in the motorsports world. Moreover, he is famous for commentating during the Paris Olympics, while NASCAR took a two-week hiatus. He has only recently taken over to broadcast the Cup Series from Rick Allen, who will now be commentating in the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Insider Brett Griffin sheds light on Alex Bowman's chances in the playoffs

Alex Bowman pilots the historic #48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, competing full-time in the Cup Series. Bowman secured his playoff spot in this year's campaign by emerging victorious in the second edition of the Chicago Street Race.

Despite Bowman's mild success this season, Brett Griffin feels that he might not have a fruitful time competing in the playoffs. Furthermore, he also elaborated on the retiring JGR driver Martin Truex Jr., who barely made his way into the playoffs.

In a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Griffin said:

"I'll say (Martin) Truex is out, I'll say Alex Bowman is out and he may be out of more than just the playoff if he's out first round (1:39.39)."

