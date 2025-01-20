  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “Special to see him”: Jeff Gordon touches on ‘full circle moment’ at Chili Bowl with Cody Keeth

“Special to see him”: Jeff Gordon touches on ‘full circle moment’ at Chili Bowl with Cody Keeth

By Soumyadeep
Modified Jan 20, 2025 02:56 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series former driver Jeff Gordon during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Jeff Gordon took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reflect on his feelings after reuniting with an old fan of his. The fan, named Cody Keeth, met Gordon for the first time back in 2000 when the former was battling Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Keeth is now a grown man with a family of his own. He knew Gordon was going to serve as the grand marshal for this year’s Chili Bowl Nationals and therefore, decided to pay a visit.

Needless to say, Gordon was pleasantly surprised. For him, it was a “full-circle” moment. Reflecting on the reunion, Gordon tweeted,

“Full-circle moments are truly unforgettable. Back in 2000, I had the honor of hosting 7-year-old Cody Keeth, who was courageously battling Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Last night, we reunited. Special to see him after all these years and meet his family!”
also-read-trending Trending

Besides Gordon, several people from the Hendrick Motorsports camp were present at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Notably, Kyle Larson and newly signed Hendrick Motorsports driver Corey Day were among the competitors.

Larson won his third Chili Bowl, driving the No. 1K machine for Silva Motorsports in the 39th running of the star-studded event. On the other hand, Day, who is expected to run a partial Xfinity schedule for Hendrick Motorsports this year, wound up 11th.

Alex Bowman, who drives the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series, was the owner of four entries, i.e., the 55a, the 55v, the 55x, and the 55i, driven by Jake Swanson, CJ Leary, Kevin Thomas Jr., and Briggs Danner, respectively.

Jeff Gordon reacts to Kyle Larson racing at the Chili Bowl Nationals

Jeff Gordon is the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, a 14-time championship-winning team that Kyle Larson drives for at the NASCAR front. So naturally, Gordon was rooting for Larson throughout all 40 laps of madness.

Meanwhile, someone captured a video of Gordon watching Larson battle it out against the best dirt racers in the country. Gordon uploaded it on his official X feed with the following caption:

“The many emotions of watching @KyleLarsonRacin at the Chili Bowl.”

To Gordon’s utter glee, Larson won the event holding off Daison Pursley, arguably his biggest threat during the 40-lap feature. Pursley managed to secure a career-best, runner-up position while Larson equalled Christopher Bell as a three-time Chili Bowl champion.

"It was just a very difficult race track to run the line that I was running," Larson said (as quoted by Hendrick Motorsports) “We got a couple of lucky breaks there, but a great race car…love being back here."

Larson is less than a month ahead of his 12th season in the NASCAR Cup Series. His first race of the 2025 season will be held at Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. Fans can watch him live on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी