Spire honors legendary crew chief Rodney Childers as he prepares for Hall of Fame indictment at his hometown track

Spire Motorsports has congratulated Rodney Childers for his upcoming Hall of Fame indictment. The championship-winning crew chief, renowned for his dominant pairing with 2014 Cup Series winner Kevin Harvick, will receive the honors on the track where he began his Late Model Racing career.

Before calling the shots for NASCAR drivers like Harvick, Elliott Sadler, Josh Berry, and more, Childers was heavily involved in running stock cars himself. But three years after calling his only NASCAR race at the 2000 Myrtle Beach 250, he retired from racing to pursue a career as a mechanic.

Childers began working for Penske-Jasper Racing before becoming a car chief for Scott Riggs in 2005. Working at Penske proved a great launchpad for the North Carolina native, eventually paving the way for a legendary partnership with Harvick. Notably, Harvick and Childers won the title the same year the latter entered Stewart-Haas Racing.

Nearly two decades after his first crew chief job, Rodney Childers has earned the honors of being a Tri-County Speedway Hall of Famer. And following the historic moment, Spire Motorsports, Childers new home, congratulated the driver.

"Congratulations to @RodneyChilders4 as he will be inducted into the Tri-County Speedway Hall of Fame Saturday night! RC began his late model career at Tri-County in 1998 and was dominant every time he competed on the 4/10-mile track," via X.

Childers will begin a new chapter at Spire Motorsports, calling the shots for Justin Haley.

Rodney Childers makes his feelings known on Hall of Fame indictment

Despite a glorious NASCAR career with a title and 40 wins under the belt, Rodney Childers never received a Hall of Fame indictment. However, amid the recent developments, Childers will be entered into the Tri-County Speedway Hall of Fame, a track where he clinched seven wins in the 1998 season.

While Spire recently congratulated the crew chief, the Hall of Fame indictment was confirmed over a week back. After the news broke, Childers expressed his feelings, outlining that his career at the 1/4-mile dirt oval shaped who he is and where he is today.

"Super appreciative to be part of the Hall of Fame class at Tri-County Speedway .. my years of racing there changed my life and helped propel me to where I am today. I would like to thank the voting panel and everyone involved. @racetrico @NASCARRegional @NASCAR," Rodney Childers wrote via X.

The Award Ceremony will commence on January 25, marking the opening ceremony of the Track Championship Awards night.

Rodney Childers began calling shots for Josh Berry after Kevin Harvick retired at the end of the 2023 season. However, with the dissolution of Stewart-Haas Racing, Spire signed a multiyear deal with Childers. The 48-year-old was initially set to look after Corey LaJoie's Cup Series campaign but a mid-season swap with Rick Ware Racing brought Justin Haley on board.

