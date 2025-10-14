  • NASCAR
  Spire Motorsports announces shocking Justin Haley departure at season's ends: "He made us winners"

Spire Motorsports announces shocking Justin Haley departure at season’s ends: “He made us winners”

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 14, 2025 18:29 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn
Justin Haley at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, 2025. Image: Imagn

Justin Haley is set to split up with Spire Motorsports after this season. The team announced on Tuesday (October 14) that Haley will not return as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet following the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson praised Haley, who has been a part of the Spire Motorsports family since 2019. He made his Cup Series debut with the team at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019 and secured his and the team's first Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway that year.

"This is a decision that was not taken lightly. Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We've watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner," Dickerson said in a statement.
"He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series. Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team," he added.
Spire has not yet announced a replacement for the 26-year-old. However, according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Daniel Suarez, who was let go by Trackhouse Racing, is likely the top candidate for the No. 7 team. He also speculated a return to Kaulig Racing for Haley.

"Daniel Suarez would be top candidate. TBD what Justin Haley does. Me thinking out loud: Wonder if return to Kaulig in a truck/Cup role would be a good fit," Pockrass wrote on X.
Trackhouse announced that Suárez would leave the team at season's end, and Connor Zilisch will take over the No. 99 car.

Justin Haley's disappointing 2025 season sees another unfortunate end

Justin Haley is ranked 31st in the NASAR Cup points standings ahead of the three final races. He has just two top-10 finishes this season. The one-time Cup winner finished in 10th place at the Homestead Miami Speedway in March and had a runner-up finish at the regular-season finale race at Daytona.

After spending two seasons with Kaulig Racing and a majority of the 2024 season with Rick Ware Racing, Haley returned to Spire late last season. He replaced Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet and moved to full-time this season. His crew chief, Rodney Childers, also parted ways with the team after only nine races in April.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
