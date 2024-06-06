Spire Motorsports President reveals how Michael McDowell signing could help the team on and off the track

In a recent conversation with Journalist Kelly Crandall, Spire Motorsports President, Doug Duchardt revealed how signing Michael McDowell could help the team both on and off the track.

The 2021 Daytona 500 winner is expected to drive the #71 car for Spire Motorsports in 2025.

Currently, there are two other drivers at Spire Motorsports at the Cup leve but one of them (Zane Smith) is affiliated with another team, i.e., Trackhouse Racing. Therefore, signing Michael McDowell makes it a sole Spire Motorsports effort, besides Corey LaJoie's number 7 Chevy.

According to Duchardt's expectations, finding a driver for the #71 car early in the season would help them sort everything out earlier for the upcoming season. He also said that recruiting McDowell gave the team ample time for making phone calls to replace Stephen Doran, Zane Smith's crew chief, and other engineers on the team.

"People knowing that that's available now and who the driver is helps us with that recruiting here in May instead of doing it in October," Duchardt told Crandall. "It allows us to take phone calls now, or whoever is available, have that discussion and then work through it. If you don't have that known out there it makes it more difficult."

Duchardt further explained that signing a driver of Michael Mcdowell's repute would help them sell the #71 car. Reflecting on the same, he said:

"Off track, on the business side, it helps us sell. We can go sell the 71 with this is who the driver is going to be and these are the other two teammates and this is Spire Motorsports. If we didn't have that done, we would be (like), 'Hey, do you wanna sponsor the 71 with some unknown driver?'"

As of today, Michael McDowell is 24th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with 255 points under his belt. His next race is at Sonoma Raceway on June 9.

Michael McDowell reveals uncertainty in the racing industry

Michael McDowell feels there is no guarantee that there will be a 'tomorrow' in NASCAR. With winning being the need of the hour and the sponsors controlling team dynamics, McDowell explained how important it is to be on a constant lookout for new opportunities.

Michael McDowell will leave Front Row Motorsports this year after spending seven seasons behind the wheel of the #34 Chevrolet. Reflecting on the same, McDowell said,

“It wasn’t easy,” McDowell said via NASCAR. “I mean, I love everybody at Front Row. I feel like it’s family. So making any decision like this wasn’t easy. But I think I came to the realization when I felt like I poured everything into this program that I’m currently in, and there wasn’t anything beyond the year in front of me.

"Motorsports is tough, and you’re never guaranteed tomorrow. So you’re always paying attention to what’s happening in the industry and where the moving and shaking is happening and if there’s opportunity," he added.

In his last six starts, Michael McDowell has two top-10 finishes. The 39-year-old is looking forward to winning his first win of the season as Spire Motorsports will field Zane Smith in the number 71 car till the end of the current season.