Spire Motorsports shares hilarious William Byron X Sabrina Carpenter post amid early season dating rumors

When NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron commented on one of Sabrina Carpenter’s posts on Instagram, fans wondered what was going on between the two. Some even thought Byron was dating the American singer, songwriter, and actress.

But that’s just a rumor, and the comment was fake, Byron told TMZ in February. However, he thought it would be nice if Carpenter could show up for a race someday or if Byron could go to one of her concerts.

Just recently, Spire Motorsports dropped a montage on X showing Byron as the wheelman of the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevy Silverado. As per reports, the Hendrick Motorsports ace was tabbed to drive the machine in Friday’s (March 28) Craftsman Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The guys at Spire chose a Sabrina Carpenter song to go with the video. They captioned the post, saying,

“hii, @SabrinaAnnLynn”

William Byron was also tagged in the post. Besides running Friday’s event, i.e., Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, he will also compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Virginia Short track. Named Cook Out 400, the 400-lap feature will stream live on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards.

Byron started Friday’s race 13th on Row 7 alongside Matt Crafton. As of today, he sits at the top of the driver standings with 244 points to his name. He is trailed by HMS teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman, the top three drivers on points.

Spire Motorsports has seven Truck Series starts at Martinsville, and in those seven starts, the team has amassed one win, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes. It was Byron who got them that win back in April 2022, marking the organization’s maiden victory in the series.

William Byron celebrates with team after picking back-to-back Daytona 500 wins

William Byron won the Daytona 500 last year, becoming the first driver to make the playoffs. The narrative did not change this year, either. While dodging a string of late-race wrecks, the Charlotte, North Carolina native logged his second straight win in the crown jewel event.

“It’s not all luck to win twice in a row,” said Byron in a statement (via AP News). “It’s obviously really special. It’s an amazing race, and obviously a lot of crazy racing out there tonight and just a lot of pushing and shoving.”

It was the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500, which has been opening seasons every February since 1982. Before Byron, Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing won back-to-back Daytona 500s in 2019 and 2020.

Byron’s triumph also marked the 10th Daytona 500 win for Hendrick Motorsports, snapping a tie with Petty Enterprises for the record. He is the only one among the Cup Series regulars at HMS who won the 500-mile season-opening event.

