Spire's former co-owner to acquire NASCAR team Rick Ware Racing, plans to extend it to 3-charter team: Report

Spire Motorsports' former co-owner, T.J. Puchyr, has reportedly agreed to purchase Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by Rick Ware. The report adds that Cody Ware will man the #51, and all the current RWR employees will retain their roles at the team.

According to a report from Associated Press, Rick Ware will remain a partner, and Puchyr is aiming to leverage his experience gained from launching Spire Motorsports, which revitalised the charter market. Puchyr also plans to expand RWR into a three-car Cup Series team by 2027, a feat that would be impressive considering the team currently holds one charter for the races and one being leased to RFK Racing.

This acquisition comes after Puchyr sold his shares in Spire Motorsports last year and spent most of 2025 consulting with the team, including RWR and Legacy Motor Club.

The founding member of Spire Motorsports told Associated Press:

“I am bullish on wanting to build a three-car team. I believe in the France family and the direction of the sport and I want the rest of the shareholders and industry to know that I believe the charters are worth $75 million or more.”

Apart from Cody Ware, the Rick Ware Racing have Corey LaJoie on their #01 entry in the Cup Series, but on a part-time contract.

Rick Ware Racing engaged in a fight against Legacy Motor Club

Rick Ware Racing recently pushed back against a lawsuit filed by Legacy Motor Club (LMC), co-owned by Jimmie Johnson, regarding a disputed NASCAR charter sale agreement. The conflict arose after RWR agreed to sell a charter to LMC but believed the transfer was to occur after the 2027 season, while LMC claims it was to happen in 2026.

In early April this year, RWR called the lawsuit an attempt to distort facts and tarnish its reputation, asserting that it was negotiated in good faith and maintained high standards of integrity and professionalism. RWR's press release read:

"This lawsuit distorts the actual facts and is a misguided attempt to tarnish our reputation. RWR has negotiated in good faith and operated with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. We are confident that the truth will prevail and look forward to swiftly resolving this matter through the proper legal channels.

In response to LMC’s lawsuit, Rick Ware Racing filed a countersuit alleging that the dispute centers on which specific charter was agreed to be sold. RWR claims the agreement identified Charter No. 36 for sale at $45 million, but LMC later insisted the sale concerned Charter No. 27, which RWR claimed they never agreed to sell because it would leave them without a charter to compete in 2026.

