Sprint car racer Taylor Reimer reveals the blueprint for attaining her NASCAR “goal”

Dirt track racing driver Taylor Reimer has opened up about her ultimate goal of venturing into NASCAR in an interview with Short Track Scene. She revealed the blueprint to achieve her dream.

Reimer has had a keen interest in racing since her childhood days. She began her racing career by competing in the 2005 50cc go-kart series at Tulsa Kart Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She then debuted in the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2021 with Dave Mac Motorsports and later earned a full-time seat in the 2022 USAC National Midget Championship. Additionally, the 25-year-old also competed in late model racing and the ARCA Menards Series.

After her success in the Dirt Midgets series and a four-year hiatus, Reimer is all set to begin her career in pavement racing. She will start racing this week at the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway. In addition, Reimer will also return to the ARCA Menards Series and will compete in five races this year.

“It’s basically like Midget Week. That was a great opportunity to learn throughout the week and just get experience. I need that with this car because I’ve never driven a Pro Late Model before, and we’ve got six nights in this week," she said.

Taylor Reimer has nothing scheduled for dirt track racing, as she is currently focused on venturing into NASCAR:

“That’s the goal. It’s just about getting laps in to get comfortable before we move on to bigger tracks. This week with Lee Faulk Racing is just about repetitions."

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native will compete for Venturini Motorsports driving a Toyota car for both the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series West in the 2025 season.

Taylor Reimer elevates her sponsorship with BuzzBallz to the ARCA Menards Series in 2025

Professional race car driver Taylor Reimer had a successful 2024 year and achieved several successes with her sponsor BuzzBallz. Reflecting upon the same in December 2024, the sponsor extended the partnership with Reimer for the 2025 season.

During the sponsorship with the ready-to-drink cocktail brand, Reimer competed in several series, including the midget, late model, and now ARCA Menards Series. Both BuzzBallz and Reimer have witnessed significant growth in their fields during their partnership.

"Over the nearly past four years, BuzzBallz and I have grown together as partners. I am grateful for this partnership and excited to bring the BuzzBallz brand to an even larger group of race fans in the ARCA Menards Series," Taylor Reimer said.

Reimer also competed in the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals held in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She competed at the Tulsa Expo Raceway on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in the E Feature 1 race under BuzzBallz's sponsorship and finished in the top 10 drivers, securing 10th place on the leaderboard.

