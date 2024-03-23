"Sprint car racing was really my first love": Chase Briscoe returns to roots launching new team to revitalize family legacy

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe took a major step towards resurrecting his family legacy as the 29-year-old launched a new motorsports team.

Briscoe has entered the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, fielding the #14 Ford Mustang for SHR. With two top-10s and a solitary DNF from five races competed, the Indiana native sits at P19 in the driver's standings.

Next up is the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, scheduled to flag off on Sunday, March 24, at 3.30 PM ET and will witness Briscoe fighting for contention. Ahead of his sixth Cup Series weekend, the SHR driver has relaunched his family-owned Sprint Car Racing team, rebadging it as Chase Briscoe Racing.

Sprint Car Racing can be traced back to Briscoe's grandfather, Richard Briscoe, who founded the venture in 1976, and the grandson is now eyeing to take the legacy forward.

Chase unraveled the reason behind his major step, saying (via Chase Briscoe's official website):

“Sprint car racing was really my first love, my grandpa (Richard Briscoe) started owning them in 1976 and had many legends in the sport drive his #5 car...I jumped in at the age of 13, so it’s really been there for me since the beginning.

The SHR driver added:

I’m super excited this year to have Karter Sarff try wing sprint car racing, he did an amazing job in our midget at Chili Bowl and he has a bright future ahead."

Chase Briscoe seals sponsorship deals with Mahindra and Dorsett Automotive

Chase Briscoe Racing will undergo a 35-race schedule in the current season, from which, nearly half of the races will be taken care of by the owner himself. The remaining would be filled in by Karter Sarff and would be crew chiefed by the former's father- Kevin Briscoe.

Briscoe has successfully garnered plenty of sponsors on his Cup Series car and has made the best use of his footing in NASCAR to seal the deal with sponsors like Mahindra and Dorsett Automotive.

The third-generation Briscoe driver shared the big news of the reincarnation on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"So excited to finally share publicly what I’ve been working on all off season! Starting my own sprint car team. Again thanks to @Mahindra_USA and @DorsettAutoSale with @FordPerformance power under the hood!"

