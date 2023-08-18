SRX Racing: Full results from Lucas Oil Speedway as Jonathan Davenport emerges victorious

The Camping World SRX Racing Series 2023 came to a thrilling close on a Thursday night at the Lucas Oil Speedway, with Jonathan Davenport stealing the spotlight and clinching victory in the series season finale.

Davenport, a seasoned racer at 39 years old, made his SRX debut a memorable one. The night kicked off with Davenport's impressive victory in Heat Race 1, setting the tone for his dominant performance for the rest of the evening.

Starting from the pole position in the final race of the season, he maintained his momentum and crossed the finish line first.

The racing spectacle took an unexpected turn as NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski surged through the ranks, surprising everyone with a second-place finish. Ken Schrader demonstrated his prowess by securing the third spot on the podium.

In a fitting conclusion to the SRX Racing Championship, Ryan Newman, who had already clinched the title at the end of Heat Race 1, finished fourth in the final race. This was Newman's first SRX Racing Championship win after nearly missing out last year.

However, the night wasn't without its ups and downs. Bobby Labonte, who emerged victorious in Heat Race 2, faced an unfortunate twist of fate as he finished at the bottom of the pack.

The spotlight, undoubtedly, shone brightest on Clint Bowyer, who engaged in a fierce battle throughout the race. Bowyer's tenacity was on full display as he gave a tough time to Jonathan Davenport for the major part of the main race, ultimately securing a fifth-place finish.

Defending champion Marco Andretti finished sixth in the final race. Tony Stewart, the founder of SRX Racing, crossed the finish line in seventh place, with his dreams of securing a second SRX title being crushed in the Heat Race 1. Racing legend Kenny Wallace secured an eighth-place finish.

Full results of the Camping World SRX Racing Series finale

The top ten was rounded out by Helio Castroneves in ninth place and Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan in a commendable tenth place. Ernie Francis Jr. claimed the eleventh spot, while Bobby Labonte's unfortunate race left him in the last position.

The main race was not without its fair share of interruptions, as two restarts occurred at ten laps to go and three laps to go.

1. Jonathan Davenport (#49)

2. Brad Keselowski (#6)

3. Ken Schrader (#52)

4. Ryan Newman (#39)

5. Clint Bowyer (#07)

6. Marco Andretti (#1)

7. Tony Stewart (#14)

8. Kenny Wallace (#36)

9. Helio Castroneves (#06)

10. Hailie Deegan (#5)

11. Ernie Francis Jr. (#99)

12. Bobby Labonte (#18)