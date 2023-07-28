SRX Racing: Full results of the race at Pulaski as Kyle Busch emerges victorious

The third race of the 2023 Camping World SRX Racing is finally done and dusted. One of the most exciting races of the season took place at the Pulaski County Motorsports Park, with a total of 12 drivers.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, driving the #51 Florida Panthers machine won the SRX race on Thursday night on his debut.

Rubbin is Racing @rubbinisracing pic.twitter.com/NRdpyYNHio Kyle Busch goes 1/1 in SRX just like his former teammate a few weeks ago

In an intense 100 laps of short track racing, Kyle Busch emerged victorious after taking the lead and held off close competition from Clint Bowyer and Tony Stewart to take the checkered flag. Busch crossed the finish line by 0.637 seconds ahead of Bowyer to take the short-track race victory.

With the win, the NASCAR veteran became the fourth driver in the history of the SRX Racing series to win on his first start. He is the second driver to taste the win, as Denny Hamlin also achieved it in his debut race at season-opening Stafford Speedway on July 13.

Speaking about his debut SRX win after the race, Busch said as quoted by tobychristie.com:

“It’s fun. This is just a great atmosphere and environment to just be around. It’s really cool, there are some great race car drivers and great personalities, too. I love being able to race, you know? I’d race more if I could, but there’s only so much you can get in and so much you can do.”

Meanwhile, Clint Bowyer finished runner-up, followed by Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski, and SRX Racing points leader Ryan Newman made the top five. Marco Andretti, the defending series champion finished P3 in the event.

The race was filled with thrilling action, including close battles for lead and a few cautions.

Final results: 2023 SRX Racing at Pulaski County Motorsports Park

Here are the final results for the 2023 Camping World SRX Racing at Pulaski County Motorsports Park:

#51 - Kyle Busch #07 - Clint Bowyer #14 - Tony Stewart #6 - Brad Keselowski #39 - Ryan Newman #06 - Helio Castroneves #18 - Bobby Labonte #5 - Hailie Deegan #1 - Marco Andretti #3 - Paul Tracy #2 - Josef Newgarden #52 - Ken Schrader

Catch the SRX series in action next at the Berlin Raceway for the fourth out of the sixth race of the season on August 3.