Stand up comedian Gabriel Iglesias to kick off NASCAR’s Mexico Series at LA Coliseum

In an exciting development, famous stand-up comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is set to kick off the NASCAR Mexico Series' inaugural King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo on Sunday, February 4.

Gabriel Iglesias is set to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Mexico Seres’ maiden King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo. The event will be followed by NASCAR’s third-annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Iglesias, often referred to as "Fluffy," is no stranger to the world of stock car racing, having attended several races in the past. He brought his series "Fluffy Breaks Even" to the Daytona 500. The comedian also served as the honorary pace car driver at Sonoma Raceway.

Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy, expressed enthusiasm for Iglesias leading the event, stating (via NASCAR.com):

"Who better to kickstart this historic event than an amazing comic like Gabriel Iglesias. With his illustrious TV and stand-up catalog combined with his Southern California upbringing and Mexican heritage, we couldn’t be more excited to have Gabriel give the command to start engines to begin a day of racing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum."

Two races on the same day set to kick off the 2024 NASCAR season

NASCAR has positioned the Mexico Series race on Sunday, February 4, setting the stage for an action-packed day of racing which will feature stars of both the Cup Series and the Mexico Series.

Emphasizing the significance of this move, Ben Kennedy stated:

“This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport. Not only will the fans see the stars of the Cup Series in action, but they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the Mexico Series. I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum has become a staple for the stock car racing series' season opener in recent years, with Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. claiming victory in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Jimmy Morales, President and General Manager of the Mexico Series, acknowledged the honor bestowed upon the series and its drivers. He said:

“This is an incredible honor for the Mexico Series and its drivers. The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”