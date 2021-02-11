Starting lineups for Daytona Duels qualifying races set 

The starting lineups for the Daytona Duels are set following qualifying Wednesday for the Daytona 500. Pole winner Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron will lead the fields to the green flag for the Daytona Duels qualifying races.

The Daytona Duels, officially known as the Blue Vacation Duel, will set the starting lineup for the 63rd Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway. The first of the Daytona Duels will take the green flag Thursday at 7 p.m. on FS1.

Bowman and Byron are locked into the front row starting spots for the Daytona 500. The rest of the Daytona 500 starting lineup will be determined by the results of the Daytona Duels. A total of 36 cars are guaranteed starting spots in the Daytona 500. Four of the two open spots will be filled during the Daytona Duels with the other two determined by qualifying speeds.

The starting lineups for the Daytona Duels were determined by qualifying speeds from Wednesday's time trials. Bowman and the odd-numbered qualifiers will make up the lineup for the first Daytona Duel. The lineup for the second of the Daytona Duels features Byron, who qualified second, and the other even-numbered qualifiers.

Bowman will have teammate Kyle Larson for drafting help in the first of the Daytona Duels. They will be challenged by three-time Daytona 500 Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell.

Byron will start on the pole for the second of the Daytona Duels alongside Bubba Wallace, who will be running his first race with Michael Jordan's new 23XI Racing Toyota. Byron should have drafting help from teammate and NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. They should be challenged by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. and the Penske Racing duo of Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.

Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace during Daytona 500 Qualifying.

Starting lineup for Race 1 of Daytona Duels

1 Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing Chevroet

4 Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7 Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing Ford

8 Austin Cindric, Penske Racing Ford

9 Joey Logano, Penske Racing Ford

10 Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing Ford

11 Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12 Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports Ford

13 Erik Jones, Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

14 Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15 Ty Dillon, Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

16 Jamie McMurray, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17 Quin Houff, StarCom Racing Chevrolet

18 Timmy Hill, MBM Motorsports Ford

19 Cody Ware, Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

20 Josh Bilicki, Rick Ware Racing Ford

Starting lineup for Race 2 of Daytona Duels

1 William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota

3 Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4 Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5 Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports Ford

7 Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

8 Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 Ryan Blaney, Penske Racing Ford

10 Kaz Grala, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12 Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

13 Brad Keselowski, Penske Racing Ford

14 Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15 Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing Ford

16 Anthony Alfredo, Front Row Motorsports Ford

17 Cory Lajoie, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18 Garrett Smithley, MBM Motorsports Ford

19 BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports Ford

20 Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing Ford

21 Derrike Cope, Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22 Noah Gragson, Beard Motorsports Chevrolet