“Stay patient”: SHR Insider's advice to employees after NASCAR Exit announcement 

SHR recently announced that they're going to be exiting NASCAR at the end of the 2024 season. This means all of their drivers and employees would have to look for new workplaces for next year. But in doing that, they could rush into decisions, something Rodney Childers recently advised them against.

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download Reloaded, Childers gave his piece of advice to the young people at SHR during these uncertain times.

"I think the biggest thing is just being patient. A lot of people start worrying about what's going on here and they just take the first job somebody offers them. And it might be for a team that can't win races and it's not a very good position and you're working till 10'o'clock every night and all those things. And there's plenty of good opportunities out there. The best teams are still needing really good people. They're not going to settle for somebody that's not putting in the hours or working hard or whatever," Childers said.

Trending

The crew chief emphasized that the biggest thing for the employees at SHR is making sure they remain patient and let things play out.

Having said that, Childers also mentioned that things are far from over at SHR.

"To me, I don't think all this is over and I don't know any details and I don't know any rumors. But I think that there's still cards to fall in different areas and different things," he claimed.

Childers added that folks at SHR should just "keep the faith" and look forward to something good that might just be around the corner.

Expand Tweet

Childers believes NASCAR exit of SHR could expose the poaching practices in the sport

Speaking on the same podcast episode, Rodney Childers spoke about the hiring practices in modern-day NASCAR that could come onto the surface. Childers mentioned how difficult it is to hire engineers, crew members, and mechanics in NASCAR today, which wasn't the case two decades ago.

The crew chief even claimed that in the present day, it is difficult to convince someone to work for the Cup teams. He also pointed to veterans leaving the sport.

"You’re not trying to poach people, but in reality, that’s kind of that it has turned into. You’re not trying to steal people, but it’s desperation right now to get the right people on your teams that are strong, that are committed that have the right mindset and the right things going on in life and all those things," Childers added [at 5:35].

But even without all of this, Rodney Childers claimed it is tough to "keep good people."

It'll be interesting to see how the situation at SHR develops as the year progresses and other teams try to get a hold of their employees.