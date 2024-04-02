Stephen Mallozzi returns to NASCAR Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing at Martinsville

Stephen Mallozzi is set to make his return to the NASCAR Truck Series. He will compete in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Reaume Brothers Racing, as announced by the team on Monday, April 1. This will be his sixth start in the Truck Series.

Mallozzi, who also competes in late model racing, will drive the #22 Ford F-150 in a 200-lap contest at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. The race will be held on April 5 at 7:30 pm ET. His ride will be supported by sponsorship backing from Stacking Dennys and Win the Race, Ozark Rods.

Josh Reaume, the owner of Reaume Brothers Racing, said in a statement:

“Stephen is a die-hard racer that refuses to give up. His ability to continue to create opportunities for himself in this sport all while pursuing a law degree is a true testament to his intelligence and abilities as an individual. I take pride in being the first owner to give Stephen his shot in NASCAR, and I look forward to continuing our successful relationship this weekend at Martinsville.”

Several drivers have been used behind the wheel of the #22 RBR entry this season, including Jason White, Keith McGee, and Carter Fartuch.

Stephen Mallozzi made his Truck Series debut for RBR at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2022. In his debut race, he finished 22nd, which is his career-best result.

The following season, he made four starts, and one of them came at Martinsville Speedway, where he made his oval debut for AM Racing, in partnership with Reaume Brothers Racing. He finished 36th, 24th, 32nd, and 31st in a four-race schedule last year.

Stephen Mallozzi was elated about making his NASCAR Truck Series return

The 23-year-old driver is happy to return to the NASCAR Truck Series with his former RBR team. He is seeing it as an opportunity and will look to secure his first top-10 result on his return.

In a team release, expressing his feelings about making the first start of the season, Mallozzi said:

“I am super excited to be back with Reaume Brothers Racing. Everyone at the shop is like a second family to me. Without Josh Reaume and all of the hardworking people at RBR, my career never would’ve happened. I’m grateful for every single opportunity I get behind the wheel, and I am so thankful for all of my partners who have trusted me to represent their brands with pride.”

Reaume Brothers Racing is currently standing in 25th place in NASCAR Truck Series owner points with 72 points.

