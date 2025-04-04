Steve O’Donnell shares visionary goals as NASCAR races toward a global future

On March 31, Steve O'Donnell was appointed as president of NASCAR, overseeing day-to-day operations that include it's four international series and grassroot properties. Following the announcement, O'Donnell shared his plans for the sport's expansion in the global market.

NASCAR is the premier sanctioning body for stock car racing in North America, overseeing three national divisions. The Cup Series represents the sport's elite, while the Xfinity Series supports emerging drivers and the Truck Series features modified pickup trucks.

In a recent interview via NASCAR, O'Donnell outlined his long-term approach to developing the sport beyond the U.S. Speaking to Mamba Smith, O'Donnell said:

"Our goal is we don't want to just take a race and leave the country, we want to kind of build our style of racing in different series in each country. You're seeing that in Mexico, build it up, bring a race. Maybe Canada would be nice and then I'm going to go down to Brazil next month and just check out what they're doing with their series. They've got huge crowds as well, incredibly passionate fans who love motorsports," he said.

He acknowledged the importance of fan engagement for lasting growth, mentioning:

"So I think the more we can get out style of racing and our brand in front of people, the more they're gonna like it and the sport's gonna grow," he added.

The franchise sponsors 11 officially sanctioned racing series in more than 10 countries. Canada hosts the Pinty's Series, running on short tracks and road courses. The PEAK Mexico Series features oval tracks with scaled-down Sprint Cup cars using a 400 HP V8 engine.

Serving as the league's european arm, the Whelen Euro Series spans multiple countries with a six-race calendar. Meanwhile, The Brazil Sprint Race Series is a collaboration between the National Series and the former GT Sprint Race series, featuring an eight race schedule to cater to the South American market.

NASCAR names former president Steve Phelps for first-ever Commissioner role

With Steve O'Donnell taking over his role as president, Steve Phelps was announced as Commissioner of NASCAR. The newly established role oversees all aspects of the organization, including the International Motorsports Association (IMSA) and the 15 league-owned or operated tracks.

As commissioner, Phelps is set to work directly with franchise owners Jim France and Lisa France Kennedy to ensure the brand's growth in international markets. Talking to the media, Phelps shared his thoughts on the opportunity and said:

“I’m honored to take this next step in helping to guide NASCAR, the sport I’ve loved since my father took me to my first race at 5 years old, continue to grow and welcome new fans, competitors and partners that together create some of the most extraordinary moments in sports,” he said.

During his tenure as president, Phelps oversaw the introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022, negotiated a 7.7 Billion dollar media rights deal, and extended charter agreements with competing teams. Following his new appointment, Phelps will continue to serve on the organization's board of directors.

