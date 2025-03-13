Steve Phelps dismisses concerns about NASCAR fan transition to streaming with confidence in Prime Video

NASCAR has entered a new era after signing Prime Video as the first digital platform to stream NASCAR Cup Series races. While the sport has historically relied on cable television, this transition could possibly alienate older viewers. However, NASCAR president Steve Phelps has batted for the move, arguing it will increase the viewership.

NASCAR has partnered with major networks like CBS, Fox, ESPN, and NBC since the early 2000s for its cable TV fanbase. This is the first time the series has brought in digital streaming partners like TNT and Amazon in their seven-year media agreement. The deal aims to increase their viewership by 40%. This transition to digital-only streaming rights for five races has raised concerns about whether the sport might be losing its traditional viewers to get new ones.

NASCAR agrees on new media rights agreements with FOX, NBC, Amazon and Warner Bros on November 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. - Source: Getty

Despite these concerns, the NASCAR president remains confident that the deal will meet its valued $7.7 billion until 2031. Talking to Sports Business Journal, Phelps said:

"My expectation is it’s going to drive viewership that’s probably at least as good as what we’d see on cable."

Acknowledging the uncertainity of the changeover, he reminded people of NASCAR's history of adapting newer distribution models from cable to simulcasts, since its broacasting began in the 1970s.

Phelps also alluded to the importance of young viewership on digital platforms and how other sports have benefited from switching.

"Streaming is important. It’s here to stay and we think that Amazon Prime is a terrific partner for us to be with, and you’re kind of defined by the company you keep, right? The NFL, NBA, ourself – that’s a good adjacency for us. I think they’re going to bring a fresh approach which they certainly did with ‘Thursday Night Football’ and I think it will drive a slightly younger audience for us, which that’s not a bad thing either," added Phelps.

Phelps is confident NASCAR will not lose its current viewers since the fanbase largely subscribes to Prime Video. While Amazon does not have public data to prove that, executives claim a significant audience engages with motrosports on the platform. Phelps is confident that the fans would follow wherever the distribution goes.

Prime Video's NASCAR debut begins a new era of broadcasting

NASCAR President Steve Phelps at the press conference of NASCAR's new media rights agreements with FOX, NBC, Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery - Source: Getty

Prime Video has secured the right to show five races NASCAR Cup Series for the next seven years and other select qualifying and exhibition events. This year, Prime will feature the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte apart from races in Nashville, Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono. It has already featured the practice and qualifying of each race from March which is set to continue to May.

Fox and NBC will continue to air most of the season’s races, NASCAR has also included Amazon and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) to its broadcasting model. As streaming platforms continue to dominate sports broadcasting, NASCAR wants to remain relavant while reaching a newer and younger audience.

