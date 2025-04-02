Steve Phelps makes vision clear in first remarks as NASCAR Commissioner: "We are stronger together"

On the heels of being named NASCAR's new Commissioner, Steve Phelps gave a clear first message to the sport's community. Phelps believes that NASCAR is strongest when it is together as a whole.

Phelps' comments came on "Hauler Talk," the official NASCAR podcast. The newest Commissioner of NASCAR believes the more the sport acts like a league, such as the National Football League or Major League Baseball, the better it will be for everyone involved. Phelps was quoted via Racer.com:

"The more we act like a league, the better it’ll be for all stakeholders. Not just NASCAR the company, but NASCAR the sport because we are stronger together than we are apart. So, to me, that is the No. 1 thing in my job that is the most critical.”

Phelps believes that because NASCAR doesn't "own" itself as an entity, they're at a competitive disadvantage. That's why he is making it his mission to unite the sport as a whole in order to benefit everyone. He added:

“The most important thing for us is the continued rush toward collaboration with our industry, and whether you’re talking about racetracks that we don’t own or you’re talking about teams or you’re talking about drivers, it is important that we come together as one."

Phelps isn't new to NASCAR; he's been the sport's president since 2018. Steve O'Donnell assumed his erstwhile position after his elevation to the post of commissioner

The news was brought to light by racing insider Adam Stern from Sports Business Journal, who took to X and wrote:

"⚡️@NASCAR has promoted President @StevePhelps to the newly created position of Commissioner, making him the first person in company history to hold that title. ➡️ In turn, COO Steve O'Donnell has been promoted to becoming the president of NASCAR."

Racer.com reported that Phelps has been deemed the sport's first commissioner, adding that the position was not in the same "capacity" as it is today.

What did Steve Phelps do before NASCAR?

NASCAR's newest commissioner, Steve Phelps, has been involved with the sport since 2018. Prior to becoming NASCAR's president, Phelps found success in other business ventures.

Phelps graduated from the University of Vermont and later obtained an MBA from Boston College. After school, he served as the brand manager for Chef Boyardee and was later the brand manager of Guinness.

Phelps began working in the NFL in 1990, becoming the vice president of Corporate Marketing. He left the NFL in 2004 and ventured into Wasserman Media Group, where he was the head of global sales.

Phelps' first taste of NASCAR was in 2005 as Vice President of Corporate Marketing.

